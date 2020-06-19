Pittsburgh Dance Council Remains Dark Through Fall 2020, Will Reopen in January 2021

The Pittsburgh Dance Council announced on Thursday that it will resume in-person programming in January 2021.

The company will will reopen in January with one of the country's most renowned repertory companies, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, whose program will include works by two choreographers featured last season: Osnel Delgado of Malpaso Dance Company and Ohad Naharin of Batsheva Dance Company.

The inspiration of experiences provides the context for new paths forward, as the histories of two companies on this season illustrate. In 1994, Complexions Contemporary Ballet was founded by two former Alvin Ailey principal dancers, Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, and has since moved forward to establish a body of work known for its beauty, strength and intentionality. Pilobolus, whose original members included Momix founder Moses Pendelton, has inspired generations of dance makers with their signature style and will be celebrating 50 years of creation with us. Each of these companies has broadened how we define dance and inspired others to do the same.

Le Patin Libre is a Montreal-based company whose work is derived from the disciplines of contemporary dance and figure skating. The combination of these forms creates a style of movement that is truly original and unforgettable. This event will take place in March 2021 at the iconic MassMutual Pittsburgh Rink at PPG Place.

In addition to our four season shows, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, presented by BNY Mellon, which was previously scheduled to close the 50th Anniversary season, has been rescheduled for April 2021. This company carries a strong historic connection to the Pittsburgh Dance Council as the first company we presented back in 1969.

Learn more about renewing your season ticket package or purchasing a new subscription at TrustArts.org/Dance.

