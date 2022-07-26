Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Public Art Installation 'Pyramid XL Sphere' On View At Backyard

Following its debut as a central hub during the 2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, the Backyard at 8th & Penn is now open six days per week, Tuesday through Sunday, 11 am - 9 pm, as a Cultural District destination embracing artistic exploration, collaboration, and creation. The Backyard will continue to host a mix of live performances through the last weekend in September. Explore the full schedule of events at TrustArts.org/Backyard.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has commissioned a new public art installation by French artist Cyril Lancelin that now makes its home in the Backyard. Pyramid XL Sphere is an inflatable sculpture towering 26 feet high. As its name suggests, Pyramid XL Sphere is a geometrically curious giant that seems to emerge from ancient history, with yellow spheres (a nod to the same color of the Three Sisters Bridges spanning Pittsburgh's Allegheny River) stacked until they reach a pyramidal shape.

Lancelin, whose work forges links between the physical and fictional, isn't new to Pittsburgh. He finds similarities with Pittsburgh to his hometown of Lyon, France-a place where significant rivers meet. A previous sculptural installation by Lancelin, circle circle circle, made its world premiere here as part of the Trust's EQT Children's Theater Festival in 2019. For more information about Cyril Lancelin, visit townandconcrete.com.

While visiting the Backyard, guests can enjoy tasty food offerings from rotating food trucks and thirst-quenching beverages from Pittsburgh Mobile Bars. The familiar "backyard" experience that makes summer so enjoyable is rounded out with patio furniture, a fire pit, cafÃ© lighting, EcoGrass landscaping perfect for picnics, lawn games, and more-all setting the scene for laid-back, comfortable gatherings.

"The Trust is pleased to continue building upon its mission of curating the Cultural District with new gathering spaces, free artistic programs, and public art that provide diverse cultural offerings year-round to support, enrich, and engage our community through the arts. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Backyard this summer and invite all to return to the Cultural District neighborhood as often as possible," expresses J. Kevin McMahon, President and CEO for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

Backyard at 8th & Penn, (149 8th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222) June 21-September 25, 2022: open hours are Tuesday - Sunday, 11 am - 9 pm. Special events take place at select times, as follows (subject to change). Individual performance details are published at TrustArts.org/Backyard or for more information call guest services at 412-456-6666.