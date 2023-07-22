Pittsburgh CLO's A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return For 32nd Year

Pittsburgh CLO has announced the return of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, December 15-23 at the historic Byham Theater. This year's production directed by Scott Evans will feature lavish costumes and thrilling effects. Tickets are now available by calling 412-456-6666 or online at PittsburghCLO.org.



School Matinees: Each December, Pittsburgh CLO's student matinees of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL introduce over 7,000 young people to the magic of live theater, many for the first time. Families, co-workers, and groups of friends from across the region make this beloved holiday tradition an annual outing to experience and sing-along with the magic of this seasonal favorite.

Sensory-Friendly Performance: There will be a specially adapted performance of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL on Saturday, December 23 at 10am. Pittsburgh CLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences; sensory-friendly performances provide an opportunity for patrons of all ages to engage in and enjoy live musical theater together with family and friends. Sensory-friendly performances include slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more.



ASL Interpreted Performance: Sign language interpretation will be available at select performances, to be announced. If you require ASL at any other performance time - this can be arranged upon request. Requests for sign language interpreters must be received at least two weeks prior to the event and is subject to the availability of an interpreter.

Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the support of our production sponsor KeyBank.



Groups of 10 or more guests can learn about discounted tickets by calling 412-325-1582 or emailing Groups@PittsburghCLO.org.



A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at the Byham Theater (6th & Fort Duquesne Boulevard) December 15-23. Tickets range from $25 - $75 and are on sale now at PittsburghCLO.org, by phone at 412-456-6666, or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office. For more information, please visit: PITTSBURGHCLO.org



Pittsburgh CLO has been a driving force behind the preservation, creation and promotion of live musical theater since 1946. As one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country, it is fortunate for the yearly support of nearly 200,000 audience members. In addition to producing fresh new productions of Broadway classics, the not-for-profit's mission is to develop new works and showcase emerging talent, and has been credited with launching the careers of numerous artists such as Billy Porter, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Rob Marshall, Kathleen Marshall, Rob Ashford, Bernadette Peters and Shirley Jones. The organization's dedication to musical theater extends beyond its six-show Summer Season at the Benedum Center to year-round programming at the 250-seat Cabaret Theater, which saw the world premieres of Up and Away and Game On in 2018 and The Double-Threat Trio in 2019. Its extensive education efforts include the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater; a university internship program; New Horizons, and in-school programs Gallery of Heroes and Creative Vision. Other ongoing initiatives include the Construction Center for the Arts, the Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater and SPARK, a festival for new small-cast musicals launched in 2018. The organization also founded the National High School Musical Theatre Awards/ Jimmy Awards. To further its mission to grow the art form, Pittsburgh CLO has been involved with 31 Broadway shows (32 Tony Awards), and in 2014 produced the world premiere of An American in Paris in Paris, then on Broadway, where it won 4 Tony Awards, and in London, Tokyo, Pittsburgh and throughout the U.S. and Europe. Pittsburgh CLO is the subject of a film starring Jeff Goldblum titled "Pittsburgh." pittsburghCLO.org.