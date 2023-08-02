Pittsburgh CLO Reveals Lineup For FALL INTO HOLIDAYS Season

Pittsburgh CLO has announced its FALL INTO HOLIDAYS season and the opening of the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater! Between September - December, Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series will include Jonathan Larson’s "tick, tick...BOOM!" and Matthew Lombardo’s "WHO’S HOLIDAY!" Then at the Byham Theater, KeyBank presents Pittsburgh CLO’s holiday tradition for the whole family, "A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL." These three shows continue Pittsburgh CLO’s mission to present shows created by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh and partnered with Pittsburgh. Every ticket purchased impacts our own hometown in a variety of ways beyond the stage performance. Pittsburgh CLO has always been a proud economic generator, hiring local theatre professionals to bring the best musical theatre to life.



"We are excited that we can offer our Pittsburgh CLO ticket-buyers the opportunity to be amongst the first audiences to see shows in the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer. "These three shows offer something for everyone! "tick, tick… BOOM!", an autobiographical musical of one of Broadway’s great composers and questions of life decisions, then "WHO’S HOLIDAY!" a raucous and raunchy holiday comedy about Cindy Lou Who, now grown-up and freshly out of jail, and of course Pittsburgh’s favorite holiday tradition, "A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL" now in its 32nd year!"

FALL INTO HOLIDAY season starts September 22nd – October 22nd with Jonathan Larson’s musical "tick, tick… BOOM!" This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer of "RENT," is the story of an aspiring composer and the sacrifices he makes to achieve his big break in theatre. Featuring fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, "tick, tick... BOOM!" takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

December 1st – 31st the Pittsburgh CLO’s Kara Cabaret Series continues with the raucous, raunchy "WHO’S HOLIDAY!" by Matthew Lombardo. Cindy Lou Who is now a grown-up, with all that it brings -- cocktails and cursing and jokes are her things. By the ending we’re left with the thinks that we thought, which underscores all the laughter she wrought. Just like us all, Cindy Lou just needs kindness; it’s good that "WHO’S HOLIDAY!" will be here to remind us. (This show is R-rated, so leave the kids at home.)

Pittsburgh CLO and KeyBank take the spirit of the season and wrap it in Pittsburgh’s favorite holiday tradition -- "A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL" at the Byham Theater from December 15th – December 23rd. This holiday favorite, now in its 32nd year, is full of melodies, magic and childlike wonder, telling the tale of Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and Tiny Tim. With dazzling special effects, holiday charm, and ticket prices that even Scrooge would find acceptable, Charles Dickens’ classic is a wonderful way for the whole family to celebrate the season.

There will be a specially adapted Sensory Friendly Performance of "A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL" on Saturday, December 23rd at 10:00AM. Pittsburgh CLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences; sensory-friendly performances provide an opportunity for patrons of all ages to engage in and enjoy live musical theater together with family and friends. Working in partnership and consultation with the Autism Connection of PA, the sensory-friendly performance includes slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more. This show is made possible by the support Pittsburgh CLO receives from RAD through their Accessibility and Inclusion Grants.

Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, adds "All of us at Pittsburgh CLO are dedicated to the preservation, the future, and the celebration of the American musical theater. We have not done this alone. Since 1946 our loyal Patrons, Subscribers, and Donors have stood beside us to ensure we can produce award winning Broadway-caliber shows right here in our hometown; helping create magical musical memories all year long!"

Tickets for all three shows are now on sale. Ticket pricing ranges from $25.00 - $75.00 depending on venue, show title, date and/or showtime. For more information and to purchase tickets please visit PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by phone at 412-456-6666 or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office.

Groups of 10 or more guests attending a single date and/or showtime can enjoy exclusive discounts and specialty packages. Contact Groups@pittsburghclo.org or call 412-325-1582 for more information.