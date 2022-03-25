Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh CLO Now Accepting Applications For 2022 Internship Program

The highly sought-after opportunity pays minimum wage and gives students real-life, hands-on experience.

Mar. 25, 2022  

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Pittsburgh CLO Summer Internship Program. The Summer Internship Program runs approximately 10-13 weeks beginning in May through mid-August, depending upon the internship being applied for, and affords students 18 years of age and older the opportunity to work one-on-one with musical theater industry professionals. The highly sought-after opportunity pays minimum wage and gives students real-life, hands-on experience with one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country.

Internships are available in both production and administration and include the following areas of focus: Artistic, Costume Coordination Education - Summer Camp Production, Lighting Design, Music, Production Management, Sound Design, Community Engagement, Development, Education - Summer Camp Assistant, Graphic/Web Design, Public Relations/Marketing, and Theater Administration.

By working behind-the-scenes on Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer Season and at the CLO Academy, interns will receive professional training and invaluable hands-on experience in both musical theater and non-profit administration. Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer Season will feature JERSEY BOYS, THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, KINKY BOOTS, GODSPELL, A CHORUS LINE, and SISTER ACT.

Established in 1973 and funded in part by the CLO Guild, the CLO Internship program provides students with $7.25/hour and the opportunity for college credit, as well as the chance to pursue their artistic interests professionally.

To apply, visit pittsburghCLO.org or contact Michael Cerchiaro at intern@pittsburghclo.org, or 412-281-2234. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled. Please check the website for position updates.

