Pittsburgh CLO Announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award Winners

The awards were presented Saturday, May 27, 2023.

A sold-out crowd gathered at the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family honored Allegheny County's finest high school performers at the 32nd Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Named for legendary performer and Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, this celebration emphasizes the importance of arts education and rewards the time, energy, and dedication that local high schools devote to their musical productions each spring.

The ceremony included live ensemble performances by eight Best Musical nominees, and live performances by six Best Actor and six Best Actress nominees. Ensembles performed a five-minute selection from their nominated musicals, and Best Actor and Actress nominees performed in character-driven medley groups. Special guest presenters included local television personalities WPXI's David Johnson, WQED's Nancy Polinksy, KDKA's Bob Pompeani, and Gene Kelly's widow Patricia Ward Kelly.

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards is the nation's oldest, most comprehensive regional
awards program. Patterned on the Tony Awards, it recognizes excellence in student
performances and production, including Best Student Orchestra, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Ensemble, Crew/Technical, Dance Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Outstanding Student Artist, and Musical. Awards are given in four budget levels, ensuring that all schools, whether public and private and no matter their resources, have an equal opportunity to participate and win.

Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards presented over $50,000 in scholarships, including the following college-bound seniors:

Point Park University presented Phoenix Thomas and Nick D'Angelo with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts.

Robert Morris University presented Hayden Krupp with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Robert Morris University.

Seton Hill University presented TJ Betzner with a scholarship to attend Seton Hill University.

Gene Kelly Cash Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors who have applied and were accepted to a school for the performing or technical arts: Rachael Parsons, Lucia Lazzara-Goodrich, Kaitlyn Majewski, and Miralhi Taylor-Martin.

The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors awarded scholarships to three college-bound students who will be pursuing a major outside of the arts: Elaine Gombos and Leah McConnell

The Charles Gray Award for Special Achievement in Arts Education was presented to Pittsburgh Urban Christian School, in recognition of its arts education program. The school has made an enduring commitment to use the arts as a way to build community, develop empathy, and promote leadership skills. The school was presented with an award and a cash prize.

Now in its 20th year, The Kelly Critics program is a joint partnership between Pittsburgh CLO, Dr. Christopher Rawson, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Presenting this award was Sharon Eberson of On Stage Pittsburgh. Kevin Hutchinson from Baldwin High School was presented the Christopher Rawson Kelly Critics Award and a cash prize.

Over the past three months, a panel of judges have attended the performances by the following 32 Allegheny County high schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Carlynton Junior-Senior, High School, Chartiers Valley High School, Eden Christian Academy, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, Moon Area High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Serra Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, St. Joseph High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, and Woodland Hills Senior High School. The Recipients of the 2023 Gene Kelly Awards are:

Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I
Serra Catholic High School
Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Budget Level II
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Best Costume Design

Budget Level I
Redeemer Lutheran School
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Original)

Budget Level II
Carlynton Junior-Senior High School
Disney's The Little Mermaid

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish

Budget Level II
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Big Fish

Budget Level II
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Budget Level II
Westinghouse Arts Academy
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Hampton High School
Something Rotten!

Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School
Big Fish

Budget Level II
Avonworth High School
Grand Hotel: The Musical

Budget Level III
Elizabeth Forward High School
The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Budget Level IV
Thomas Jefferson High School
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)

Best Student Orchestra

Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12
The Prom

Outstanding Student Artist

Alexa Custer
Assistant Music Director
Pittsburgh CAPA 6 - 12

Best Supporting Actor

Brooks Brady
Thomas Nostradamus
Something Rotten!
Hampton High School

Best Supporting Actress

Ashley Caldwell
Erma
Anything Goes (2022 Revision)
Thomas Jefferson High School

Best Actor

Tyler Guinto-Brody
Quasimodo
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Elizabeth Forward High School

Best Actress

Kaitlyn Majewski
Natalie Haller/Ed
All Shook Up
McKeesport Area High School



