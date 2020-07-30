Pittsburgh CLO Announces all In-Person Performances are Postponed Until 2021

Pittsburgh CLO announced that due to the uncertainties and risks related to the ongoing health crisis, all scheduled in-person performances are postponed until 2021. This includes the CLO Kara Cabaret productions DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY and UNTITLED as well as Pittsburgh CLO's annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Byham Theater.

Since March, Pittsburgh CLO has been able to stay connected with our CLO family in new and exciting ways thanks to technology and the ingenuity of a dedicated staff. Pittsburgh CLO Academy has taught over 480 students over 60 classes since launching their online Institute for Performing Arts (IPA), featuring over a dozen Broadway veterans who shared their experiences with students. Students from 12 different states and 3 different countries have enrolled in the IPA since its launch. Pittsburgh CLO also produced several months of web series episodes, which have been keeping fans engaged with interviews with past CLO stars and Pittsburgh performing artists. To support these efforts and our return to the stage in 2021, Pittsburgh CLO has launched the Raise the Curtain Campaign. For more information or to make a contribution, visit our Raise the Curtain campaign page.

Although in-person performances have been paused, Pittsburgh CLO has been steadfast in efforts to serve the community. Perhaps most exciting has been finding a way to make sure families and schools can enjoy a very special virtual version of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. After 28 years, the holidays would not be the same without this Pittsburgh tradition. Pittsburgh CLO is thrilled to make this production available for our loyal audiences and supporters who look forward to this annual celebration. More detailed information about this performance will be sent to patrons in the fall.

NEW PERFORMANCE DATES

· PUFFS: May 13 - Aug 1, 2021

· Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater: May 29, 2021

· JERSEY BOYS: June 1 - 6, 2021

· KINKY BOOTS: June 15 - 20, 2021

· A CHORUS LINE: June 22 - 27 , 2021

· THE DROWSY CHAPERONE: July 6 -11, 2021

· SISTER ACT: July 20 - 25, 2021

· GODSPELL: August 3 - 8, 2021

· DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY: September 8 - October 17, 2021

· UNTITLED: October 28 - December 5, 2021

· A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL: December 10 - 23, 2021

Pittsburgh CLO patrons who have already purchased tickets or reserved Group tickets for the shows listed, can visit www.pittsburghclo.org for more information. Our staff are working remotely and will contact patrons to explain their options. Questions can be emailed to ticketdept@pittsburghclo.org or call 412-281-2822. For the latest updates, please visit www.pittsburghclo.org.

