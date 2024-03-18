Pittsburgh CLO Announces WEST SIDE STORY And More For 2024 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO has your summer mapped out promising an array of captivating productions across the city's Cultural District. Pittsburgh CLO continues their long-standing commitment of creating Broadway caliber shows made by Pittsburgh, for Pittsburgh, and in partnership with Pittsburgh.

The 2024 summer series embodies this dedication, featuring a diverse selection of shows that cater to every taste and age group. Pittsburgh CLO will create musical memories with 3 shows at the Benedum Center, 2 shows at the Greer Cabaret Theater highlighting an intimate and immersive theatrical atmosphere as well as 1 show at the Byham Theater featuring a spectacular family friendly show. All productions promise a diverse range of entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for all shows May 17 - September 1 are now on sale at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666.

Pittsburgh CLO is one of the last remaining large-scale summer stock musical theaters in the United States. With a rich history spanning 78 years, Pittsburgh CLO continues to set trends and deliver Broadway-caliber performances that enchant audiences of all ages. Pittsburgh CLO invites everyone to experience the magic of live musical theater in the heart of Pittsburgh's Cultural District. The upcoming summer season will feature shows across three theaters in the Cultural District: the Benedum Center, Greer Cabaret Theater, and Byham Theater. The shows range from soulful and nostalgic performances like LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL to iconic masterpieces like WEST SIDE STORY and THE COLOR PURPLE The Musical. The schedule also includes comedic musicals such as Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN and Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, as well as a family-friendly production of SEUSSICAL.

Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer at Pittsburgh CLO, expressed his excitement about the upcoming season, stating, "Pittsburgh CLO remains committed to producing beloved musical classics and fresh contemporary shows that create unforgettable musical memories for all of our Guests. We're thrilled to unveil a lineup that promises to elevate the theater experience and bring even more variety and excitement to our stages."

Pittsburgh CLO has a lot happening with each show this summer including pre and post talks on select dates, ASL Interpreted and Audio Descriptive specific show offerings, as well as many Donor and/or Subscriber invited events. Stay tuned for more announcements to come soon: PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG/Calendar.

Single tickets for all shows May 17, 2024 – September 1, 2024, are now on sale at PITTSBURGHCLO.ORG or by calling 412-456-6666. Additionally, patrons thinking of purchasing 3 or more shows can enjoy exclusive benefits and savings by becoming a Pittsburgh CLO Subscriber. A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is not only support for Pittsburgh CLO, but an investment in the future of musical theatre in our community!

Groups of 10+ can save 15% off regular ticket prices and other benefits. For more information call 412-263-2560 or email Groups@PittsburghCLO.org

Did you know the cost of your ticket only covers half of what it takes to produce our season? The rest is covered by the generosity of our many donors (many of whom are also subscribers).

Explore ways to give and elevate your summer experience with incredible exclusive donor benefits. For more information, please visit PITTSBURGHCLO.org/Support.

Pittsburgh CLO’s 2024 Summer Series:

LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR & GRILL

May 17-June 30, 2024

Greer Cabaret Theater

The time is 1959. The place is a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to witness one of Billie Holiday’s last performances, given four months before her death. More than a dozen musical numbers are interlaced with salty and often humorous reminiscences to project a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Musical by Lanie Robertson

WEST SIDE STORY

June 11-16, 2024

Benedum Center

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to modern-day New York City as two young, idealistic lovers are caught between warring street gangs, the American Jets, and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice is one of our time's most innovative, heart-wrenching, and relevant musical dramas.

Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Based on a Conception of Jerome Robbins

THE COLOR PURPLE

June 25-30, 2024

Benedum Center

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel (and the famous 1985 Steven Spielberg film) spotlights Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over 40 years forms the arc of this epic story. With a joyous score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE is a story of hope, a testament to the healing power of love, and a celebration of life.

Book by Marsha Norman; Music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray

THE MUSIC MAN

July 9-14, 2024

Benedum Center

THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, even though he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His

plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the curtain’s fall.

Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson, Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

July 19-September 1, 2024

Greer Cabaret Theater

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, THE PRODUCERS comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedic genius Mel Brooks adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick and a leggy lab assistant, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist's shoes of his ancestors. "It’s alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes, and hilarity continuously abounds.

Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan; Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks

SEUSSICAL

July 30-August 4, 2024

Byham Theater

Celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel (AKA Dr. Seuss!)’s 120th Birthday with SEUSSICAL - a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Pittsburgh’s own Stephen Flaherty (ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, RAGTIME) have lovingly brought to life all our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Mayzie, and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Whos. SEUSSICAL is fun for the whole family!

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Co-Conceived by Eric Idle, Based on the works of Dr. Seuss