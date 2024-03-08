Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Spring Mix With The PBT Orchestra Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Four works - including two world premieres - will take center stage at the Benedum Center April 5-7 in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra. The mixed repertory program features classical and contemporary pieces - including both fresh new works and dazzling classics - accompanied by live music from the PBT Orchestra. The program includes the world premiere of When Time Stands Still by award-winning Pittsburgh-based choreographer Jae Man Joo, a world premiere by PBT Principal Artist and Choreographer-in-Residence Yoshiaki Nakano, the return of the dynamic Petal by Helen Pickett and the elegant, extraordinary Allegro Brillante from George Balanchine, known by many as the “father of 20th-century American ballet.”

“We are delighted to present these four captivating works from award-winning choreographers as part of our mesmerizing Spring Mix production,” said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. “Individually they showcase sophisticated choreography, PBT artists' versatile dance skills and the overall elegance and emotion of ballet at its best. Together they illustrate some of the most powerful classical and new works that ballet has to offer today.”

When Time Stands Still, choreographed by Jae Man Joo, recipient of the Princess Grace Award for Excellence in Choreography, is a riveting contemporary work with an energetic pace. The intense work highlights the artists' athleticism with crisp, graceful movements and provides an intriguing contrast between elegance and energy.

Yoshiaki Nakano, PBT Principal Artist and Choreographer-in-Residence, will debut his yet-untitled world premiere Pas de Deux. The duet, set to a beautiful violin concerto by Max Bruch, is romantic and heart-warming.

Also lighting up the Benedum stage will be the vibrant colors and high energy of Petal by award-winning choreographer Helen Pickett. The work, which Pickett says was inspired by the bright hue and softness of a Gerber daisy, focuses on human connection and intimacy through color, sound and touch.

The lively and exhilarating Allegro Brillante is what its choreographer, ballet legend George Balanchine, referred to as “everything I know about classical ballet in thirteen minutes.” One of George Balanchine's most joyous, pure dance pieces, Allegro Brillante is characterized by what has been called "Russian romanticism." The stunning work is set to Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 3, which was published posthumously in 1894.

Schedule

Four performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on the following dates and times: