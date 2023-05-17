Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This Summer

Learn more about the performances here!

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Will Participate In Three Local Outdoor Events This Summer

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced that the organization will participate in three outdoor performance series from June through September 2023. The collaborative performances include:

  • Open Air at Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding, PA, June 22-25
  • Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres, August 20
  • Open Air at Hazelwood Green with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local, September 29-October 1

These events allow PBT and other arts organizations throughout the area to bring live outdoor performances to audiences in communities throughout the Greater Pittsburgh region. These events are all offered free for the greater Pittsburgh community to enjoy.

Open Air at Westinghouse Arts Academy & Hazelwood Green
Open Air will return to the Pittsburgh area this June and September thanks to generous funding from the Gaming & Economic Development Tourism Fund (GEDTF) and support in part by the taxpayers of Allegheny County through a public grant from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD). Artists from Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, as well as several arts and cultural organizations and dance schools throughout Pittsburgh, will take the stage at the Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding (June 22-25) and at Hazelwood Green (September 29-October 1). Open Air at Hazelwood Green will be co-presented by August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Hazelwood Local and PBT. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, free community dance and wellness classes as well as complimentary kids activities at the Open Air events.

"We are excited to continue to collaborate on Open Air Series performance weekends throughout the region, and so thankful to our colleagues at August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Hazelwood Local and Westinghouse Arts Academy for their incredible work in planning and coordinating this summer's events," said Kati Gigler, PBT acting executive director. "It's terrific to be able to continue this joyful and community-based series, and to bring the vibrancy of Pittsburgh's performing arts world outdoors."

This year, the mobile stage will once again be shared with a number of local organizations and artists during our Open Air Series, including Balafon West African Dance Ensemble, Confluence Ballet, Jacquea Mae and Byron Nash presented by August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Natyakriya & Uma Performing Arts, Shana Simmons Dance and Westinghouse Arts Academy students. Additional participating organizations will be announced at a later date.

In the fall of 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre launched the mobile stage and a brand new Open Air Series to bring live performances to the Pittsburgh community in outdoor settings when indoor performances were not an option. PBT was able to invest in the Stageline(R) SAM450 mobile stage thanks to generous support from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust, Jack Buncher Foundation and Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation. The mobile stage is a shared asset among the seven anchor organizations of the Pittsburgh Cultural District, including the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh CLO, August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, in addition to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

Ballet Under the Stars at Hartwood Acres
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's annual Ballet Under the Stars performance will take place on Sunday, August 20, 2023. The family-friendly event takes place at the Middle Road Concert Area in Hartwood Acres park. The free outdoor event is part of Allegheny County's Summer Concert Series. Attendees can enjoy food trucks and free kids' stations, including craft and dance activities, photo opportunities with costumed dancers, face painting and more. Guests can pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat from one of the food trucks.

"Being a part of Allegheny County's Hartwood Acres outdoor performance series with our Ballet Under the Stars program is a pleasure," said Adam W. McKinney, PBT artistic director. "We love sharing ballet and work at PBT with new audiences. To be able to do so in such a fun and relaxed, outdoor environment is thrilling."

Registration is recommended for all of these performances to ensure seating. Stay tuned to PBT.org for more information about Ballet Under the Stars and Open Air.

Coming to PBT in the 2023-2024 Season:

  • Light in the Dark: October 27-29, 2023 at the Byham Theater
  • The Nutcracker: December 8-28, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Beauty and the Beast: February 16-25, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Spring Mix with the PBT Orchestra: April 5-7, 2023 at the Benedum Center
  • Cinderella with the PBT Orchestra: May 17-19, 2023 at the Benedum Center



