Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Kicks Off THE NUTCRACKER Season With “Afternoon Of Enchantment”

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School kicks off "The Nutcracker" season at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, with "Afternoon of Enchantment," a family and sensory-friendly event inspired by the production's Land of Enchantment in Act II. The event is open to the public and will feature dance classes, a performance, meet-and-greet opportunities and craft experiences at PBT Studios, located at 2900 Liberty Ave. in the Strip District. Reserved spots start at $5 and can be reserved online at www.pbt.org/afternoon-of-enchantment. Children ages 3 and under attend for free.

The rotating event schedule allows families to experience all the activities presented at the "Afternoon of Enchantment." Kids can explore sequences from "The Nutcracker" with 25-minute pre-teen and children's classes, which include ballet basics. Crafts and photo opportunities with costumed dancers will be available throughout the event. Guests will also be treated to performance excerpts from Act II of "The Nutcracker" in the Land of Enchantment, performed by PBT School Pre-professional dancers. The Sugar Plum Fairy will also make an appearance.



This Nutcracker-themed event will include accommodations for audiences with sensory sensitivities and individualized needs and will serve as PBT's sensory-friendly "Nutcracker" event in the 2019-2020 Season. All activities and performances at the "Afternoon of Enchantment" will be inclusive for all audiences. Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Education staff and volunteers will be at the event to assist with any needs for families. A mainstage sensory-friendly performance of "Beauty and the Beast" will be presented in February.



Those attending will also receive 50 percent off tickets for select performances to PBT's production of "The Nutcracker," which runs Dec. 6-29 at the Benedum Center, or $15 tickets to the sensory-friendly performance of "Beauty and the Beast" on Feb. 23.



Tickets are available at www.pbt.org/afternoon-of-enchantment. Advance registration is not required, but is recommended due to space limitations. For more information about "Afternoon of Enchantment," visit www.pbt.org/afternoon-of-enchantment or call 412-281-6727.





