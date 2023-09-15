Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Joins Phipps Conservatory To Kick Off The Holiday Season With POINSETTIAS & POINTE SHOES

This stunning, annual event combines the enchantment of The Nutcracker with Phipps' gorgeous Winter Flower Show on Monday, November 20, 2023. 

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 3 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show� Photo 4 LETTERKENNY PRESENTS Features A Night Of Stand-Up With Actors & Writers From Hit TV Show 

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Joins Phipps Conservatory To Kick Off The Holiday Season With POINSETTIAS & POINTE SHOES

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will partner with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School (PBT School) to present Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes, a shortened version of PBT's beloved The Nutcracker. This stunning, annual event combines the enchantment of The Nutcracker with Phipps' gorgeous Winter Flower Show on Monday, November 20, 2023. 

Attendees will enjoy classic dances from Terrence S. Orr's The Nutcracker, including the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy" and “Waltz of the Flowers,” performed by talented pre-professional dancers from PBT School. After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a  meet-and-greet session and photo event with the dancers before exploring the Conservatory for a preview of some of the colorful poinsettias, glowing evergreens and festive displays of Phipps' Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.

“The PBT School is always so excited to participate in Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens,” said Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. “It is such a magical experience for both the dancers and the audience. There is nothing like Tchaikovsky and ballet amidst the splendor of flowers.”

Phipps and PBT School will offer three sessions of Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes with performances at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:15 p.m.  Admission costs $38 for adults and $20 for children and includes an exclusive 50-percent-off ticket special to attend PBT's full-length performance of The Nutcracker, onstage at the Benedum Center Dec. 8-28, 2023.  Additionally, Phipps members and PBT Subscribers receive a 10% discount on Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes tickets.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, September 26, and can be made by visiting Click Here or calling 412-454-9107




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reveals 2024 Season For Childrens Theater Series And Bridge Thea Photo
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reveals 2024 Season For Children's Theater Series And Bridge Theater Series

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced subscriptions are on sale for the Children's Theater Series and Bridge Theater Series 2024 season taking place throughout the Cultural District. Learn more about the lineup here!

2
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Return To The West End Canopy For A Four-week Run This Month Photo
EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL To Return To The West End Canopy For A Four-week Run This Month

Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the cult classic Evil Dead The Musical at the West End Canopy.

3
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Holds Open Air Performances at Hazelwood Green Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Holds Open Air Performances at Hazelwood Green

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced a partnership with August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Hazelwood Local to hold the outdoor Open Air festival September 29-October 1 at Hazelwood Green. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

4
Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh Appoints Daniel Singer As New Music Director Photo
Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh Appoints Daniel Singer As New Music Director

The Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh (MCP) has announced the appointment of Daniel Singer as its new Robert Page Music Director. Having spent over a decade conducting with The Cleveland Orchestra Choruses, among a variety of musical pursuits, Singer brings a wealth of experience, creativity and passion for choral music to his new role with MCP.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Video
First Look at Pittsburgh CLO's NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway Video
Danny and Lucy DeVito Get Ready to Bring I NEED THAT to Broadway
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# #UglyCry - grief hits different now
off the WALL productions (9/22-10/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening with Sutton Foster
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (9/21-9/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Moulin Rouge!
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (9/27-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DIVA: Live From Hell
Sunken Bus Studios (10/13-10/15)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jessica Vosk: My Golden Age
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (2/29-2/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When Jesus Divorced Me
Carnegie Stage (10/06-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Himbos
The New Hazlett Theater (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro: "Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret"
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Prime Stage Theatre Cemetery Walk
Prime Stage Theatre (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Benedum Center for the Performing Arts (2/27-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You