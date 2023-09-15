Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Joins Phipps Conservatory To Kick Off The Holiday Season With POINSETTIAS & POINTE SHOES

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will partner with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School (PBT School) to present Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes, a shortened version of PBT's beloved The Nutcracker. This stunning, annual event combines the enchantment of The Nutcracker with Phipps' gorgeous Winter Flower Show on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Attendees will enjoy classic dances from Terrence S. Orr's The Nutcracker, including the "Dance of the Sugarplum Fairy" and “Waltz of the Flowers,” performed by talented pre-professional dancers from PBT School. After the show, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet session and photo event with the dancers before exploring the Conservatory for a preview of some of the colorful poinsettias, glowing evergreens and festive displays of Phipps' Winter Flower Show and Light Garden.

“The PBT School is always so excited to participate in Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens,” said Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. “It is such a magical experience for both the dancers and the audience. There is nothing like Tchaikovsky and ballet amidst the splendor of flowers.”

Phipps and PBT School will offer three sessions of Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes with performances at 4:30, 6:00 and 7:15 p.m. Admission costs $38 for adults and $20 for children and includes an exclusive 50-percent-off ticket special to attend PBT's full-length performance of The Nutcracker, onstage at the Benedum Center Dec. 8-28, 2023. Additionally, Phipps members and PBT Subscribers receive a 10% discount on Poinsettias and Pointe Shoes tickets.

Tickets for this event will go on sale Tuesday, September 26, and can be made by visiting Click Here or calling 412-454-9107