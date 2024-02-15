Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Reveals Lineup For 2024–2025 Season

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has announced the company's 2024-2025 season, which will celebrate its 55th Anniversary. The season lineup, featuring four full-length story ballets and one mixed repertory program, includes family-friendly ballets, Pittsburgh premieres, world premieres and works from acclaimed choreographers. The five-program season runs from October 2024 through May 2025 and includes Peter Pan, The Nutcracker, Romeo and Juliet with the PBT Orchestra, Spring Mix: 5 for 55, and The Wizard of Oz with the PBT Orchestra.

“I am absolutely ecstatic about sharing my first full season of curated works for PBT,” said Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artistic director, Adam W. McKinney. “My goal, as demonstrated in next season's selections, is to continue to present classical and contemporary ballets, as well as bring new signature works, choreographers and premieres to Pittsburgh audiences. I hope Pittsburghers will join in celebrating our Emerald Season!”

Over the past 55 years, PBT has grown tremendously and now annually presents more than 50 mainstage performances, serves over 1,500 students in our school and engages with more than 2,500 Pittsburghers through community engagement programs and classes. This growth has helped PBT to become one of the leading arts organizations in Pittsburgh and one of the top ballet companies in the country.

PETER PAN

OCTOBER 25-27, 2024

BENEDUM CENTER

Choreography: Trey McIntyre | Music: Edward Elgar, Arranged by Niel DePonte

PBT Company Premiere (new version)!

Escape to Neverland for a daring adventure with Wendy, John, Michael, Tinkerbell and Peter in the playful Peter Pan. This interpretation of the classic tale told through the eyes of a child, includes spectacular flying, swashbuckling sword fights, giant puppets, costumes inspired by punk fashion and of course, a little pixie dust! This magical ballet is sure to mesmerize audiences of all ages.

THE NUTCRACKER

December 6-27, 2024

BENEDUM CENTER

Choreography & Staging: Terrence S. Orr | Music: P.I. Tchaikovsky

The magical world of The Nutcracker returns to the Benedum Center this December. Set in turn-of-the-century Pittsburgh, The Nutcracker sweeps audiences into the unforgettable journey of Marie and the Nutcracker Prince as they travel through a dazzling snowstorm and into the Land of Enchantment. Experience the spectacular dancing, colorful characters, gorgeous costumes, stunning scenery and the familiar Tchaikovsky score as you are whisked into the most magical time of the year.

ROMEO AND JULIET with the PBT Orchestra

FEBRUARY 14-16, 2025

BENEDUM CENTER

Choreography: Jean Christophe Maillot | Music: Sergei Prokofiev

The world's most famous love story is brought to life by PBT in the emotional and timeless saga of Romeo and Juliet. Maillot's version takes a fresh approach to Shakespeare's classic story by focusing on the youthfulness of the characters and looking at the tragedy from the priest's perspective, whose good intentions ultimately lead to the demise of the two lovers. Sergei Prokofiev's unforgettable music, played by the PBT Orchestra, underscores the beauty and passion of this beloved ballet and its star-crossed lovers. This is ballet storytelling at its best. Join us for an evening full of romance that will touch your heart and soul.

SPRING MIX: 5 for 55

APRIL 4-6, 2025

August Wilson AFRICAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

Choreography: George Balanchine, Jormo Elo, Dwight Rhoden, William Moore and Caili Quan | Music: Gabriel Fauré, Jean Sibelius, Giulio Caccini, Igor Stravinsky

Balanchine and Two World Premieres!

In honor of our 55th Anniversary, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Spring Mix program features five remarkable contemporary and neo-classical works - three that the company has performed previously throughout its history and two world premieres. The works include George Balanchine's sumptuous and sparkling Emeralds, Jorma Elo's delightful, fast-paced 1st Flash, Dwight Rhoden's intense, passionate Ave Maria, a newly choreographed, world premiere of the compelling, primal Rite of Spring by PBT Soloist Wiliam Moore and a world premiere by acclaimed choreographer Caili Quan.

THE WIZARD OF OZ with the PBT Orchestra

MAY 9-11 & 16-18, 2025

BENEDUM CENTER

Choreography: Septime Webre | Music: Matthew Pierce

A Must-See Pittsburgh Premiere!

An extraordinary whirlwind of adventure lands in Pittsburgh with the PBT premiere of the whimsical The Wizard of Oz. Based on the beloved book and movie, this ballet follows Dorothy and Toto as they follow the yellow brick road into Oz and join the Scarecrow, Tinman and Lion on a quest to see the Wizard and battle The Wicked Witch. This must-see family event includes all of L. Frank Baum's signature characters and brings Emerald City to dazzling life with imaginative costumes, beautiful sets, special effects, spectacular choreography and original music played by the PBT Orchestra