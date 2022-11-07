Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER at The Benedum Center Throughout December

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 07, 2022  
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) holiday classic, The Nutcracker will take the stage Dec. 9-28 at the Benedum Center. This is the 20th year that Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will be performing The Nutcracker based on the choreography and concept by former PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr. The annual production also features Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's classic score as well as costume and set designs by Emmy-winning designer Zack Brown.


"Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Nutcracker is a magical experience for families year after year," said PBT Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. "The stunning costumes, beloved characters and Pittsburgh touches like the Kaufmann's clock make it a holiday classic. We love performing this ballet, and can't wait to see audiences back at the Benedum again this December!"

The company's production of The Nutcracker features five scenes, over 150 costumes, 1,500 costume accessories and more than 100 artists from the professional company and PBT School. A Christmas tree that grows to 15 times its size, falling snow and over 30 sleight of hand tricks created by a professional magician add to the production's enchantment.


The three-week run includes two family-inclusive and sensory-friendly performances for all audiences, including children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs at 2 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 16 and Tues., Dec. 27.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Subscription packages start at $84 at pbt.org or 412-454-9107 and offer subscriber benefits and 20% savings over single tickets. Groups of eight or more save up to 50% at pbt.org/groups. PBT's new flex passes allow you to enjoy ballet your way! Purchase 4, 6, 8 or 10 passes now and use them at any time, at any performance in any seat (zones 1-4 only). Enjoy subscriber prices and benefits while having complete flexibility over your ballet experience. Detailed information about the theater's COVID-19 protocols - including mask and vaccine requirements - is available at trustarts.org/welcome. Find a full list of performance times here.


Teachers are also encouraged to bring their classrooms to a student matinee performance at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. Tickets are available at a discounted price and bus funding is available with professional development workshop attendance. There is also a live stream option. For more information about student matinees contact Jamie Adams at groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.

