Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Presents Sensory-Friendly Performance of THE NUTCRACKER

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will present a sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker," adapted for children and adults with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities - or any other audience members who would benefit from performance accommodations - at 2 p.m. Fri., Dec. 17, at the Benedum Center.

The performance features support and adaptations, including:

Trained staff, dancers, ushers and volunteers scattered throughout the theater to assist and direct audience members as needed

Quiet areas and activity stations in the lobby

Relaxed theater rules, including house lights at 20% and the freedom to move around and come and go from seats as needed

Availability of fidget objects and earplugs

Allowed use of iPads and other electronics for therapeutic uses

Lower sound levels and elimination of potentially startling light, sound and special effects

Pre-performance guides that acclimate patrons to the storyline, theater and production

PBT began presenting sensory-friendly programming in December 2013, when it became the first professional ballet company in the country to present a sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker."

Since then, PBT has presented a sensory-friendly performance each season with the support of partners, including Autism Connection of PA and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. In addition to "The Nutcracker," PBT's sensory-friendly repertoire includes Jorden Morris' "Peter Pan" and Lew Christensen's "Beauty and The Beast."

In addition to its Dec. 17 sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker," PBT will offer a virtual, sensory-friendly Afternoon of Enchantment workshop featuring Nutcracker-themed activities and a mini adaptive dance class at 2 p.m. Sat., Dec. 18. Guests can register at pbt.org.

Throughout the school year, PBT also offers adaptive dance classes designed for youth with autism spectrum disorder, sensory sensitivities or other individualized needs. Adaptive dance classes emphasize creative movement principles and modified ballet technique within a welcoming and structured studio environment. Details are available at pbt.org.

Single tickets range in price from $16-47 and are available at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666.

Group tickets for eight or more patrons are available at a discounted rate by calling 412-454-9101 or emailing groupsales@pittsburghballet.org.

For questions about accommodations, please email accessibility@pittsburghballet.org or visit www.pbt.org/sensoryfriendly.

PBT will offer audio-described performances of "The Nutcracker," featuring live narration for patrons with blindness or low vision, on Sun., Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. and Fri., Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. Braille and large print programs are also available for every performance. Patrons should visit Guest Services before the show for assistance and can find additional information about accessibility services at pbt.org.