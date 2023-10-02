Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Launches New PBT Master Class Series

The classes will be taught by acclaimed choreographers and distinguished dance leaders.

Oct. 02, 2023

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will offer a new program, the PBT Master Class Series, for the greater Pittsburgh communities beginning in October 2023. The classes will be taught by acclaimed choreographers and distinguished dance leaders, who will travel to Pittsburgh to choreograph and stage ballet works for PBT’s 2023-24 season. Adam W. McKinney, PBT’s artistic director, will also teach a class in January.

“We are so proud to offer this amazing program for Pittsburgh,” said Kerra Alexander-Sullivan, PBT’s director of education. “It truly illustrates our commitment to engaging communities and inviting people to ‘Come Dance With Us!’”

The PBT Master Class Series provides opportunities for dancers and students of various levels to learn from some of the foremost experts in the ballet world. Master classes are an important part of training because they support dancers in developing their technique and artistry, learning different dance methods and deepening their knowledge and skills.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Pittsburgh dancers to learn from these preeminent ballet leaders,” said Raymond Rodriguez, dean of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School. “It is so important for dancers to take classes from a range of dance experts to continue to advance in their art. We are delighted to be able to support the growth of local dancers through this program.” 

The schedule of the PBT Master Class Series for the 2023-24 Season includes:

Tuesday, October 17: Jennifer Archibald, Choreographer & Artistic Director of Arch Dance Company

Class Genre: Contemporary Ballet

6:00-7:15 p.m. 

*Jennifer has choreographed Sounds of the Sun as part of PBT’s Light in the Dark program at the Byham Theater Oct. 27-29.
Explore the boundaries of movement with choreographer Jennifer Archibald. Known for incorporating dynamic partnering, glimpses of emotion and placing trust in her dancers, Jennifer provides space for the growth of each dancer.

Tuesday, January 16: Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director 

Class Genre: Ballet  

6:00-7:30 p.m.

Be one of the first in the community to learn directly from PBT's artistic director, Adam W. McKinney.   Adam will work with dancers on their musicality, clarifying technique and developing each dancer's artistic voice.

Tuesday, April 3: Zippora Karz, George Balanchine Trust Répétiteur and former NYC Ballet Soloist

Class Genre: Ballet

6:00-7:30 p.m.  

*Zippora will stage Allegro Brilliante by George Balanchine©The George BalanchineTrust for PBT’s Spring Mix program at the Benedum Center April 5-7.
Join us for this masterclass based in the Balanchine technique led by former New York City Ballet Soloist, Zippora Karz. After honing your technique in class, engage in a Q&A session and gain insights into artistic expression.

Tuesday, April 30: April André Santos, First Soloist, Les Grands Ballet Canadiens

 Class Genre: Ballet/Choreograph

6:00-7:30p.m

*André Santos will assist in the staging of PBT’s Cinderella with the PBT Orchestra at the Benedum Center May 17-19.

Dancers will learn choreography in order to work musicality, dynamics and the use of space, allowing them to work on the movement, work in groups, fulfill tasks, give input and communicate within an artistic environment.

The series is intended for dancers who have a minimum of five years of dance experience and are at least 14 years old. The classes are held at PBT's studios on each of the selected dates at 6:00 p.m. Due to space limitations, registrations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Classes are $50 each or $160 for the set of four classes. Individuals can also observe the classes for $20 each.




