Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Executive Director Nicholas Dragga To Move To Texas Ballet Theater

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Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) Executive Director Nicholas Dragga will be leaving his role to become Executive Director at Texas Ballet Theater in Fort Worth, TX. Dragga will begin his new role at Texas Ballet Theater in January 2027.

Dragga was the sixth person to serve in the company's executive director role since its founding in 1969. He joined PBT in November 2023 after serving as Executive Director at Ballet Lubbock for twelve years.

Through his work, PBT remains in an excellent position to further realize the company's vision and mission. His tenure, alongside artistic director Adam McKinney, featured many achievements with the PBT team, including:

The near completion of the major fundraising campaign for an all-new production of The Nutcracker premiering in 2027

The development of a new long-term PBT strategic plan

Endowment growth of 36% to an increased $22 million balance

PBT's highest-grossing season to date

Increased hospitality at PBT performances and events

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 28 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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