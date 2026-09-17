Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Executive Director Nicholas Dragga To Move To Texas Ballet Theater
Dragga led PBT through endowment growth of 36% and the company's highest-grossing season before returning to Texas.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (PBT) Executive Director Nicholas Dragga will be leaving his role to become Executive Director at Texas Ballet Theater in Fort Worth, TX. Dragga will begin his new role at Texas Ballet Theater in January 2027.
Dragga was the sixth person to serve in the company's executive director role since its founding in 1969. He joined PBT in November 2023 after serving as Executive Director at Ballet Lubbock for twelve years.
Through his work, PBT remains in an excellent position to further realize the company's vision and mission. His tenure, alongside artistic director Adam McKinney, featured many achievements with the PBT team, including:
- The near completion of the major fundraising campaign for an all-new production of The Nutcracker premiering in 2027
- The development of a new long-term PBT strategic plan
- Endowment growth of 36% to an increased $22 million balance
- PBT's highest-grossing season to date
- Increased hospitality at PBT performances and events
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