Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces Performance Schedule for Open Air Series

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) popular program Open Air: A Series in Celebration of the Performing Arts returns to the city June 9 - 12 at a new location on the Allegheny Riverfront in Sharpsburg (1 19th Street, Sharpsburg). The series will include performances by the PBT Company as well as local performing arts organizations. New this year is Open Air: Shared Spaces, a showcase of prominent regional dance studios and artists, including students of Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School performing the pas de trois from Swan Lake.



The performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 9: Pittsburgh Festival Opera; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Friday, June 10: Open Air: Shared Spaces; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Saturday, June 11: Attack Theatre; Shana Simmons Dance; Jamie Erin Murphy; Naina Roy Kathak; Texture Contemporary Ballet; Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company

Sunday, June 12: Confluence Ballet

PBT Company dancers will take the stage at 8 p.m. on June 9, 10 and 11. The program for each performance is as follows and is subject to change:

Bright progressions | Choreography by Aszure Barton

Wedding Pas de Deux from The Sleeping Beauty | Choreography by Marius Petipa

Depuis le Jour | Choreography by Gemma Bond

Pas de Quatre from Swan Lake | Choreography by Susan Jaffe

Black Swan from Swan Lake | Choreography by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov

Act I Waltz from Swan Lake | Choreography by Susan Jaffe

General admission seating at Open Air will be limited and tickets are $20 for PBT Company performances. For more information about performance times, parking, a full list of artists performing at Open Air: Shared Spaces and ticketing information for other performances visit pbt.org/openair.