Photos: PMT's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Takes The Stage In Pittsburgh's West End

The legendary rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Llyod Webber runs through May 1st. Get a look at the incredible cast in action!

Apr. 8, 2022  

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, presented by Pittsburgh Musical Theater, opened at the Gargaro Theater in the West End!

The legendary rock opera by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber runs through May 1st.

The cast features David Toole as Judas, Brecken Newton Farrell as Jesus, Paul Binotto as Pontius Pilate, Callee Miles as Mary Magdalene, Quinn Patrick Shannon as King Herod, J Alex Noble as Annas, and Andy Shaehan Shin as Caiaphas.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation and appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, the iconic score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane', and 'Superstar'.

Tickets can be purchased at pittsburghmusicals.com/superstartickets or by calling (412) 456-6666.

J. Alex Noble, David Toole, Andy Saehan Shin

Brecken Newton Farrell

David Toole, J. Alex Noble

Brecken Newton Farrell and Cast

Callee Miles (Mary Magdalene), Brecken Newton Farrell

Quinn Patrick Shannon

David Toole, Brecken Newton Farrell

David Toole

Damon Oliver Jr., Brecken Newton Farrell and Cast

Paul Binotto, Brecken Newton Farrell

Richard McBride, Andy Shaehan Shin, Gavin Carnahan, J. Alex Noble


