Photos: MTAP Presents ABDUCTION

With a book by T.J. Pieffer, lyrics by Becki Toth and T.J. Pieffer, and music by Becki Toth and Brad Kemp, Abduction tells the story of high school senior and student body president Pippa Peterson who's social footing crumbles after she witnesses an alien abduction in her tiny suburban town of Pluto. An alarming wave of speculative misinformation leads her neighbors to hypothesize the light she saw was everything from Bill Gates to the return of Jesus Christ. Pippa must convince everyone of the grave danger they're truly in, all while coming to terms with her cozy hometown's many flaws. Will they escape the clutches of hungry, flesh eating aliens in time for this year's Corn Fest?

The cast includes Marnie Quick as Pippa, Anthony Marino as Theo, Myah Davis as Quinn, Mandie Patsy as Lydia, T.J. Pieffer as Father Neil, and Seamus Ricci as Ziggy. David A. Cary, Alex Manalo, J'Quay Lamonte Gibbs, and Missy Moreno round out the ensemble.

Pittsburgh director Stephen Santa (Jumping Jack Theater, Pittsburgh Musical Theater), who previously directed two of MTAP's Incubator Readings, will direct the workshop production. Music direction will be in the hands of Nick Navari, whose new musical, Local Singles, was part of the New Hazlett's 2021 CSA program and filmed for public presentation. The production team also includes stage manager Caitlin Skaff, assistant stage manager Alexis Hawke, choreographer Emily Christ, scenic designer Tucker Topel, costume designer Leah Klocko, lighting designer Paige Borak, and property master Drew Praskovich. This Incubator Workshop is produced by MTAP's Executive Director Jeanne Drennan and co-produced by Stephen Santa.

Abduction has been previously developed at Columbia College (Chicago) in 2018 and as a reading in the New York Musical Festival in 2019.

MTAP's focus is new musicals, and it seeks to foster collaboration between musical theatre artists in the region and create opportunities for the development, presentation, and production of new musical theatre. MTAP is an inclusive organization, and prospective members, whether writers, composers, musicians, performers, managers or producers, are always welcome at meetings, which are typically held monthly. Visit www.mtap.weebly.com for more information. Musical Theatre Artists of Pittsburgh is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non-profit service organization.

The Incubator Workshop is supported through the generosity of the Opportunity Fund and of the Small Arts Initiative of the Heinz Endowments. The Heinz Endowments is devoted to the mission of helping our region prosper as a vibrant center of creativity, learning, and social, economic and environmental sustainability. Core to its work is the vision of a just community where all are included and where everyone who calls southwestern Pennsylvania home has a real and meaningful opportunity to thrive.



Photo credit: Heather Mull