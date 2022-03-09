Photos: First Look at the Cast of PMT's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Pittsburgh Musical Theater is presenting Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary rock opera, Jesus Christ Superstar April 7 - May 1 at the Gargaro Theater in the West End, located at 327 S Main Street.

Check out photos of the cast below!

Jesus Christ Superstar is led by a stellar cast as PMT presents their first professional production since the pandemic began in March of 2020. The cast includes David Toole as Judas, Paul Binotto as Pilate, Brecken Farrell as Jesus, Callee Miles as Mary Magdalene, J. Alex Noble as Annas, Quinn Patrick Shannon as Herod, and Andy Shin as Caiaphas.

The production team includes Dr. Ken Gargaro (Director), Rocker Verastique and Danny Herman (Choreography), and Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director).

Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation and appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, the iconic score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane', and 'Superstar'.

To purchase tickets and view a complete listing of dates and times, please visit pittsburghmusicals.com.superstartickets. You may also call the Cultural Trust Box Office at (412) 456-6666 for assistance. Tickets cost $40 for adults and $25 for children. Groups of 10 or more can reserve tickets by calling (412) 471-6930 or emailing groupsales@trustarts.org. Health and safety -protocols can be reviewed by visiting pittsburghmusicals.com/about/know-before-you-go.