Photos: First Look at THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater

All new photos have been released from The Importance of Being Earnest at Pittsburgh Public Theater! Performances run March 27 to April 14 at the O’Reilly Theater.

Step into a world of sparkling conversation, romance, and sheer absurdity! Oscar Wilde’s wonderfully entertaining “trivial comedy for serious people” introduces two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who each lead a hidden double life. When a weekend in the country gives their alter egos the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, they learn that keeping track of their lavish web of lies may be a bit harder than they realize. The plot twists and turns will at once keep you on the edge of your seat and doubled over in fits of laughter.

The seven-member cast in Koons' new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy includes actors both new and familiar to the O'Reilly Theater stage, including: Veronica del Cerro as Gwendolyn; Paul Deo Jr. as Jack Worthing; Susan M. Lynskey as Miss Prism; Alex Manalo as Cecily Cardew; Joseph McGranaghan as Lane and Merriman; Dylan Marquis Meyers as Algernon; and David Ryan Smith as Lady Bracknell. Hope Anthony and Michael Patrick Trimm join the production as understudies.

Check out the photos below!