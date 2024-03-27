Photos: First Look at THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater

Performances run March 27 to April 14 at the O’Reilly Theater.
All new photos have been released from The Importance of Being Earnest at Pittsburgh Public Theater! Performances run March 27 to April 14 at the O’Reilly Theater.
Step into a world of sparkling conversation, romance, and sheer absurdity! Oscar Wilde’s wonderfully entertaining “trivial comedy for serious people” introduces two debonair bachelors, Jack and Algernon, who each lead a hidden double life. When a weekend in the country gives their alter egos the chance to win the hearts of two society ladies, they learn that keeping track of their lavish web of lies may be a bit harder than they realize. The plot twists and turns will at once keep you on the edge of your seat and doubled over in fits of laughter.
The seven-member cast in Koons' new adaptation of Oscar Wilde's classic comedy includes actors both new and familiar to the O'Reilly Theater stage, including: Veronica del Cerro as Gwendolyn; Paul Deo Jr. as Jack Worthing; Susan M. Lynskey as Miss Prism; Alex Manalo as Cecily Cardew; Joseph McGranaghan as Lane and Merriman; Dylan Marquis Meyers as Algernon; and David Ryan Smith as Lady Bracknell. Hope Anthony and Michael Patrick Trimm join the production as understudies.
Check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Michael Henninger
Paulie Deo Jr. and Dylan Marquis Meyers
David Ryan Smith and Joseph McGranaghan
Dylan Marquis Meyers, David Ryan Smith, and Veronica del Cerro
Dylan Marquis Meyers and David Ryan Smith
Paulie Deo Jr. and Veronica del Cerro
Susan Lynskey and Alex Manalo
Susan Lynskey and Alex Manalo
Susan Lynskey and Alex Manalo
Joseph McGranaghan and Susan Lynskey
Paulie Deo Jr. and Dylan Marquis Meyers
Dylan Marquis Meyers and Alex Manalo
Dylan Marquis Meyers and Alex Manalo
Dylan Marquis Meyers and Alex Manalo
Alex Manalo and Veronica del Cerro
Dylan Marquis Meyers
Paulie Deo Jr. and Dylan Marquis Meyers
Joseph McGranaghan, Paulie Deo Jr. and Dylan Marquis Meyers i
Veronica del Cerro and Alex Manalo
Veronica del Cerro and Alex Manalo
Paulie Deo Jr., David Ryan Smith, and Veronica del Cerro
Alex Manalo and David Ryan Smith
Dylan Marquis Meyers and Alex Manalo
Susan Lynskey, Alex Manalo, Veronica del Cerro, and Paulie Deo Jr.
Susan Lynskey and Joseph McGranaghan
Dylan Marquis Meyers and Alex Manalo
Veronica del Cerro and Paulie Deo Jr.
Joseph McGranaghan and Susan Lynskey
Paulie Deo Jr., Alex Manalo, Joseph McGranaghan, Dylan Marquis Meyers, and Veronica del Cerro
Paulie Deo Jr., Veronicad del Cerro, Alex Manalo, Dylan Marquis Meyers, and Joseph McGranaghan
Alex Manalo, Veronica del Cerro, Susan Lynskey, David Ryan Smith, Joseph McGranaghan, Paulie Deo Jr., and Dylan Marquis Meyers
Videos