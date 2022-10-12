PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Stoner Performing Arts Complex

19th century life has never felt so modern. When one thinks of "Pride & Prejudice," the classic novel by Jane Austen first comes to mind. After spending an evening in the Stoner Performing Arts Complex's newly-renovated Black Box Theater, Slippery Rock's retelling of "Pride & Prejudice" will be sure to replace any outdated memories. Chock-full of innuendos and satire, Kate Hamill's script paired with Laura Smiley's direction brings new excitement and meaning to this vintage tale.

This production of "Pride & Prejudice" will mark Director Laura Smiley's first Slippery Rock production utilizing understudies. Over the past year, Slippery Rock mainstage shows have included an abundance of understudies and swings, recognizing the importance of these roles in the theatrical profession.

"Pride & Prejudice" will have performances at 7:30pm on October 14th, 15th, 18th 19th, and 20th, and 2:00pm on October 16th. Tickets can be purchased at sru.edu/tickets or at the door directly before performances.

Directly after the performance on Tuesday, October 18th, there will be a post-performance community conversation. This discussion, entitled, "Constructs, Corsets and Cages: from Jane Austen to the Present" will be led by Cindy LaCom, Director of Gender Studies at Slippery Rock University.

Cast Members include Naomi Costanza, Noah Reed, Jeyneliz Ortiz-Valentin, Sara Lieb, Joey Ganchuk, Alawna Mallory, Alicia Kim, Ben Shumway, & RJ Fajardo. Understudies include Lizzie Hopkins, Deven Runge, Sophia Condit, Peyton Neat, Heath Chase, Morgan Alter, Mikayla Keyes, & Eddy Niessner.

The creative team includes Laura Smiley (Director), Katelyn Loss (Assistant Director and Choreographer), Rebecca Morrice (Department Chair & Costume Design), Samantha Kuchta (Set and Lighting Design), Kari-Anne Innes (Arts Administration and Box Office Coordinator) Michael Boone (Technical Director), Cassie Dietrich (Assistant Lighting Designer), Hailey Herrmann (Assistant Lighting Mary Hodson (Costume Coordinator), Riley Gross (Stage Manager), Morgan Alter (Assistant Stage Manager), Maura Gibson (Assistant Stage Manager), Tyler Parsonage (Sound Designer), Livi Mosca (Propmaster), Isaac Smith (Light Board Operator), Ryan Mounteer (Sound Board Operator), and Maya Gensler (Public Relations).

World premiere production co-produced by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Primary Stages; June 24, 2017, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (Davis McCallum, Artistic Director; Kate Liberman, Managing Director) November 19, 2017, Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director) PRIDE AND PREJUDICE received a presentation as part of The Other Season at Seattle Repertory Theatre 2016-2017.

Slippery Rock University's BFA in Acting program with a concentration in Musical Theatre provides students with professional training from an accredited institution. Musical Theatre at SRU focuses on the most exciting and groundbreaking musical works from Broadway and Off-Broadway, combining our proven actor training with vocal instruction in contemporary styles such as hard rock, indie rock, pop, jazz, and hip-hop, as well as courses with movement instructors and choreographers drawn from our nationally-ranked Department of Dance. All SRU Theatre programs are accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST).