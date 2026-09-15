OTHELLO OF THE END ZONE to Make New Hazlett Debut
Directed by DEMASKUS founder Shaunda Miles McDill, the production reimagines Shakespeare's tragedy within the world of professional sports.
The New Hazlett Theater and DEMASKUS Theater Collective have announced New Hazlett's first-ever co-production. Directed by Pittsburgh arts leader and DEMASKUS founder Shaunda Miles McDill, and starring Cynthia Dallas and Michael Patrick Trimm, this powerhouse production is ready to take the Steel City by storm October 22-25.
A modern reimagining of Shakespeare's classic, Othello of the End Zone, or The Steel City Tragedy, follows Imani Othello as she navigates the treacherous world of professional sports after being named head coach of America's most beloved football franchise. While the language is updated and the setting transformed, the adaptation preserves the original tragedy's raw tension and spirit. The core emotional truth remains: a Black woman at the height of her power must maneuver through a world designed to doubt her. Rather than portraying her as a tragic pawn, the adaptation presents a fully realized human being, exploring the steep price of ambition and what awaits women who shatter the glass ceiling.
"At a time when our country is reporting disproportionate job loss for Black women, Othello of the End Zone puts one in the coach's chair," says McDill. "Imani Othello is not a symbol, but rather she is proof of what happens when talent finally gets the room it has earned. I've spent my career proving I belonged; now I choose rooms where my values are aligned, and my full self is cherished. Thank you to the entire New Hazlett Theater team for this partnership and for creating space for me as a Founder, a Producer, and an Individual Artist.'
An accomplished arts leader whose executive experience spans New York City and Los Angeles, McDill proudly calls Pittsburgh home-a commitment evident in her 2005 founding of DEMASKUS Theater Collective. She established the organization to champion soulful, spiritually grounded, and unapologetically Black storytelling, building an artistic home where creators can take risks free from an external gaze. Partnering with her on this milestone co-production marks a significant moment for the New Hazlett.
"Staging a play about a pro football franchise just blocks away from Acrisure Stadium feels like a perfect Northside moment, but the significance goes deeper," says Melissa Cardello-Linton, New Hazlett Theater's Artistic Director. "As the New Hazlett steps into a new era of growth, this co-production is a direct reflection of our commitment to supporting incredible Pittsburgh talent. Doing it alongside Shaunda makes it incredibly meaningful, allowing us to create space for brilliant, uncompromised storytelling right in our neighborhood."
Originally developed during a 2023 residency at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center by award-winning playwright and TV writer Franky D. Gonzalez (Netflix's 13 Reasons Why), this adaptation swaps Shakespeare's military battlefield for the cutthroat arena of professional football. Gonzalez's contemporary script reframes classic power dynamics to deliver a sharp critique of intersectional discrimination, media scrutiny, and gender bias in modern sports.
In addition to Dallas and Trimm, the all-star cast includes Maxwell Hayden Medford as Jacob Iago, Emily King Brown as Michaela Cassio, Richard McBride as Jameson, and Kevin McGuire as Mr. Mitchell.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: newhazletttheater.org/events/othello.
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