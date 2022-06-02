New Hazlett Theater Announces 10th Season Of Community Supported Art

The New Hazlett Theater is thrilled to announce its 10th Season of Community Supported Art (CSA), boasting five premiere performances from Pittsburgh-based artists. Running from October 2022 to April 2023, The New Hazlett CSA Season offers a broad range of performances, including several original plays, a hip-hop performance, a multidisciplinary concert, and a movement-based work.

This year's CSA Artists represent the many dedicated, multi-faceted theater artists that have kept this industry alive over the past two years," says Director of Programming Kristin Helfrich. "They are creators and authors, but they are also educators, box office managers, directors. This season is dedicated to these artists who are committed to the live stage. These are their stories."

Jasmine Roth in a photoshoot with Renee Rosensteel for the New Hazlett's Season 10 art, directed by Tye Clarke.

2022/2023 Season Lineup:

Somewhere Strange

A musical exploration by Vida Chai

October 13-14, 2022

Perdita

A play about high school, love, and Shakespeare by Nathan Wagner

December 1-2, 2022

IGNITE



A live hip hop experience by Ys1 (Yusef Shelton Da First)

February 16-17, 2023

Painting Lessons

A play with movement by Jasmine Roth

March 23-24, 2023

Morning Reckoning

An 8th-grade fangirl adventure by Kelly Trumbull

April 20-21, 2023

Yusef Shelton in a photoshoot with Renee Rosensteel for the New Hazlett's Season 10 art, directed by Tye Clarke.

"Watching Brittney Chantele's A Fire on Venus CSA performance really inspired me by showing me how far you could take the performance of an album," says CSA Season 10's first artist, Vida Chai. "I've been performing in Pittsburgh and beyond for 10 years and have been longing for the space and resources to fully realize a theatrical performance for a long time."

Each year the CSA Performance Series supports five emerging Pittsburgh artists as they develop a new work for the New Hazlett stage. The artists selected for the 2022/23 season range from an eclectic musician to an up-and-coming hip-hop sensation to several groundbreaking playwrights. The unpredictability of the past two years inspired some artists to get even more creative than before. CSA Season 10 at the New Hazlett is honored to showcase some of the diamonds formed under the pressures of the pandemic.

"After having several Zoom readings of this play over the course of the pandemic, I believe it is at a place where it needs an audience," says CSA Season 10 artist Kelly Trumbull. "It is my hope that this isn't the finished product and the CSA experience will help this piece continue to grow."

Past CSA contributors include recording artist Brittany Chantele, choreographer Kaylin Horgan, and director/playwright NaTasha Thompson. The New Hazlett Theater's CSA program provides opportunities for diverse voices to shape the future of theater in Pittsburgh while connecting audiences with fresh productions that challenge their perceptions about what live theater can be.

Early bird season subscriptions are available for purchase on the New Hazlett website. Subscribe before September 1st and receive a free drink ticket for each show! *Must be 21 or older

All shows in CSA Season 10 will be live, onstage at the New Hazlett Theater. Prior to attending, please see the most updated health and safety guidelines. Accessible seating and assistive listening devices are available for all productions. Please email Phoebe Orr with any questions.