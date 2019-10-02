Meet The Cast Of FOREVER PLAID at the Greer Cabaret Theater

Casting has been announced for Pittsburgh CLO's exclusive engagement of the hit musical comedy FOREVER PLAID at the Greer Cabaret Theater October 31 - December 29, 2019. Don't miss the legendary Off-Broadway smash that has been making crowds swoon for years. Join "the Plaids" as they pay affectionate - and hilarious - musical homage to the close-harmony crooners of the 1950s.

We're ringing in the 15th season of the CLO Cabaret with the first show we ever performed at this venue - FOREVER PLAID ! This show is just as perfect a fit for our unique Cabaret space now as it was in our inaugural season. This New York musical comedy hit is the deliciously funny and charming story of "The Plaids," a classic 1950s all-male singing group, who were killed in a car crash on their way to their first big gig! Audiences will be rolling in the aisles and tapping their toes as "The Plaids" are miraculously revived to perform the concert-that-never-was in this hilariously nostalgic musical! Performing precision harmonies and executing their delightfully outlandish choreography with over-zealous precision, "The Plaids" perform some of the 1950s greatest hits: "Catch a Falling Star," "Three Coins in the Fountain," "Love Is a Many Splendored Thing" and "Magic Moments."

Brandon Lambert (Jinx ) previously performed at the CLO Cabaret as Marcus in Murder for Two and Jinx in Plaid Tidings. His musical Just Laugh (co-author Lauren Gundrum) recently premiered in New York in Ken Davenport's Rave Theatre Festival and won Outstanding Musical. He's a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Writing Workshop (Harrington Award), the Dramatists Guild and AEA.

ZANDER LYONS (Sparky) is a native of Pittsburgh and a graduate of NYU Tisch Department of Drama's New Studio on Broadway. Recent credits include Man of La Mancha, 1776, Crazy For You, Saturday Night and Les Misérables.

Quinn Patrick Shannon (Frankie) is returning for his 12th production with Pittsburgh CLO. This will be his 4th time performing the role of Frankie, originated by director and choreographer, Guy Stroman. Other Pittsburgh CLO roles include Pittman/Etches in Titanic, Clown 1 in The 39 Steps and The Toxic Avenger.

Wood Van Meter (Smudge) is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut. Regional credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Joseph - Helen Hayes Nom.), Shear Madness and West Side Story (both at The Kennedy Center), as well as performances at Shakespeare Theatre Co., Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, Hangar Theatre, Pittsburgh Musical Theater, Rep Stage and many others. He is a Point Park graduate and a member of AEA.

Jack Holmes (Understudy) is making his Pittsburgh CLO debut. Recent credits: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Who's Tommy (Clinton Showboat Theatre); The History Boys, Cabaret and The Who's Tommy (Pittsburgh Playhouse). BFA Point Park University.

Guy Stroman (Director/Choreographer) directed and choreographed Forever Plaid for the opening of the CLO Cabaret fifteen years ago, and again for the Cabaret's fifth anniversary. He twice directed and choreographed Cabaret productions of Pittsburgh CLO's Plaid Tidings, as well as Ring of Fire and The 39 Steps. He directed many award-winning productions, including Twelfth Night, The King and I, The Glass Menagerie, Man of La Mancha, Boeing Boeing and Driving Miss Daisy. He's had collaborations with Sandy Duncan, June Squibb, Lou Diamond Phillips, Sally Struthers, Jean Stapleton and Lynn Redgrave; he also originated the role of Frankie in Forever Plaid in NYC, London, LA (Best Actor-LA Drama Critics).

Steven Freeman (Music Director) is a musical director/conductor who has worked extensively in and out of New York. He also serves as musical supervisor for Royal Caribbean's production of Hairspray on the Symphony of the Seas. Recently, he was part of the musical team of Matilda The Musical both on Broadway and the National Tour. Other New York credits include Billy Elliot, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Damn Yankees, Grease and Chicago. He supervised international companies of Chicago in Buenos Aires, Moscow, Montreal, Seoul and Tokyo. He conducted the New York premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage. Regional theaters include the George Street Playhouse, the Berkshire Theater Festival, Paper Mill Playhouse, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater and the Cape Playhouse.

Tickets start at $31.25 and are available online at CLOCabaret.com, by calling 412-456-6666 or at the Box Office at Theater Square. Groups of 8 or more can call the Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 to learn more about special discounts and priority seating.





