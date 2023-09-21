Maria Caruso's Bodiography Unveils 2023-2024 Dance Season

A blend of classic artistry and fresh collaborations, this year promises something for every dance enthusiast.
The world of dance is in for a treat this year, as Maria Caruso's Bodiography announces its compelling schedule for the 2023-2024 season. A blend of classic artistry and fresh collaborations, this year promises something for every dance enthusiast.
The Prestigious West Coast Calling
From October 20th to 25th, 2023, the West Coast will be graced by Bodiography's Principal Artists. Set against the backdrop of the revered Idyllwild Performing Arts School in California, the artists will undertake an exhilarating mission: teaching, performing Maria Caruso's iconic
dance pieces, and joining forces with Ellen Rosa Taylor for a new creation to be added to Bodiography's legacy.
The innovative Maria Caruso will be unveiling a new full-length ballet on November 11, 2023, under the banner of M-Train's Outer-Burgh Tour at Armstrong County Jr./Sr. High School. This event is not just a ballet performance. It's a celebration of the community, influenced by local luminaries across various artistic disciplines. The event is free, inviting all to experience and celebrate community art.
December 8-9, 2023, holds a special place in the hearts of many. Honoring the late president, Sr. Candace Introcaso, Bodiography is set to perform Maria Caruso's poignant ballet, The Messiah, at La Roche University. With the accompaniment of a live orchestra and choir, under the direction of Thomas Octave, the ballet commemorates what would have been Sr. Introcaso's 70th birthday.
To mark the Lunar New Year on February 4, 2023 in partnership with the Chinese Association for Science and Technology Pittsburgh, the Carnegie Museum of Natural History will resonate with the captivating performances of Caruso's Given and Midnight Air, illuminating the Hall of Architecture.
Come March 23, 2024, at Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, the prowess of Bodiography's Student Company and La Roche University Dance Majors will be on full display. A mix of classical and contemporary works, choreographed by Kirstie Corso, Isaac Ray, and guest artists, ensures an evening of mesmerizing dance.
From April 12-14, 2024, Bodiography will present "Visions" at Kelly-Strayhorn Theater, marking a transformative period under the new artistic directorship of Lauren Suflita Skrabalak. While Caruso's classics remain ever-present on the stage, Skrabalak's, 2003 work, Synthesis, resurges, and a premiere work by Isaac Ray brings freshness to the roster through and exploration of art through the queer lens.
Wrapping up the season, June 15-16, 2024, sees students of the Bodiography Center for Movement showcasing their year-long journey of dedication and artistic growth at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater.
With such a lineup, the 2023-2024 season of Maria Caruso's Bodiography guarantees a series of unforgettable dance moments. Ensure you mark your calendar, for this is one dance journey you won't want to miss.
