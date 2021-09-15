LIVE FROM THE EDGE Brings Live Performances Back to City Theatre

City Theatre has announced the first show of its 2021/2022 subscription season, Live from the Edge by UNIVERSES, a unique performance event that tracks the evolution of language from childhood rhymes and community rituals to poetry and theater, hip-hop, gospel, Latin jazz, and down-home blues.



"I have worked with this electrifying ensemble for over 20 years," said Marc Masterson, Co-Artistic Director. "Their performances are thrilling, topical, thought-provoking, and entertaining."



Performers include: Steven Sapp, Mildred Ruiz Sapp, Asia Mark, Nate John Mark, NSangou Nijkam, Sophia Ramos, and Chris Mansa. Design and technical support will be provided by City Theatre staff including: Tony Ferrieri, Greg Messmer (Lighting Designer), Brad Peterson (Sound Designer), and Taylor Meszaros (Stage Manager).

"We are excited to get back on the road and share space with people and share energy," said Steven Sapp, Co-Founder of UNIVERSES. "We have never performed in Pittsburgh for an extended period of time. We cannot wait to reintroduce ourselves to the Pittsburgh audiences and the City Theatre family."

