LIGHTS ON! Full Lineup Announced

As has previously been announced, September 9-11, 2021, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, Pittsburgh Opera, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra are coming together to light up the District with Lights On! A Three-Day Celebration of Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

Today, the organizations announce the community partners who have been invited from outside of the Cultural District to fill the three days with free art, live and in-person. Newly-announced organizations include 1Hood, Alumni Theater Company, Arcade Comedy Theater, Attack Theatre, Azúcar, Balafon West African Dance Ensemble, Bill Nunn Theatre Project, Byron Nash and Sierra Sellers, Demaskus Theatre Company, Dixie Surewood and Friends Drag Show!, Dreams of Hope, Dwayne Dolphin Quartet, House of Soul Band, Howie Alexander Project, Hugo Cruz and Caminos, Jack Swing Band, JM the Poet, Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra, Simone Davis, STAYCEE PEARL dance project and Soy Sos, Texture Contemporary Ballet, The Deryck Tines Gospel Singers, The Flow Band, Tubby Daniels Band, and Yanlai Dance Academy.

All presentations are set to take place across three outdoor stages, five galleries, one theater, and one arts truck. The outdoor stages include the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Allegheny Overlook Park on Ft. Duquesne Boulevard, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Mobile Stage at the 8th Street Parking Lot at Penn Avenue, and the Trust Oasis on 7th Street. The galleries include SPACE, Wood Street Galleries, 707 Penn Gallery, 820 Liberty Gallery, and 937 Liberty Gallery. Films will play at various times in the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Harris Theater, and the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council's Restart the Arts Artsmobile is set to make an appearance during Lights On!

This special celebration of the arts in the Cultural District is the official kick-off to RADical Days, an annual thank you to the public with free admission, tours, performances, and family activities offered by the organizations and attractions that are funded by the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD). RADical Days runs September 9 - October 10 and the full schedule was just announced. The most updated events are listed at RadWorksHere.org.

The safest way to enjoy Lights On!, the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District, and other Cultural District events, is to be vaccinated. As a reminder, vaccines are not required at Cultural District events until the indoor theaters open at their full capacity on September 16. Masks are welcome in the Cultural District; guests should feel comfortable to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status and should plan to carry a mask with them to stay adaptable during these events.