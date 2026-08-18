IN CLAY to Open City Theatre's Season In September
Kimberly Senior directs Alex Finke in the Parisian jazz-scored musical opening City Theatre's new season.
City Theatre opens its 2026/2027 season with In Clay, a dazzling solo musical based on the true story of overlooked early 20th-century ceramic artist Marie-Berthe Cazin. Coming to Pittsburgh from a sold-out run at Washington, D.C.'s Signature Theater, In Clay will be on stage September 19 – October 11.
'When I saw the production of In Clay at Signature last spring, I fell in love with it, and I think Pittsburgh audiences will too,' said Artistic Director Clare Drobot. 'The whole show is gorgeous—it's a richly complex portrayal of what it is to be a woman and an artist. The score is dynamic, as is the incredible team behind it, making it the perfect way to open our season.'
Written by Rebecca Simmonds (book and lyrics) and Jack Miles (music and lyrics), with additional music, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Matt Herbert, In Clay premiered in London with a sold-out a run at VAULT Festival in January 2023 and an all-star concert at the Other Palace that August. It then had a critically-acclaimed run at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, where it earned a slew of five-star reviews and two Off-West End Awards. In Clay was subsequently invited to present at NAMT's 36th Annual Festival of New Musicals at New World Stages in New York City in 2024. In addition to its productions at the Broadway Rose Theater in Oregon and Signature in D.C., the show has recently completed its second Chinese-language production with IRIStage in Shanghai.
City Theatre's production will bring the lead creative team from The Signature Theater to Pittsburgh this fall, and the production, directed by Kimberly Senior and starring Alex Finke, has been hailed as 'tenacious and captivating' by the Washington Post and 'an extraordinary production' by BroadwayWorld. Joining Music Supervisor Matt Herbert in the show's band will be Pittsburgh based musicians Mila Shadel (guitar), Justin P. Bendel (Bass), and Stephen Weiss (Guitar). Isabel Mincy will understudy the role of Marie.
Set to an upbeat Parisian jazz score, In Clay is a story of passion, tenacity, and art. We join Cazin in her apartment in Paris in 1938 and on the eve of a visit from an estranged childhood friend turned acclaimed painter, Cazin reflects on her life. From her early days as a gifted protégée discovering pottery, to watching her husband rise to fame partly by claiming her work as his own, and through the upheaval of World War I, Marie's unwavering spirit reveals the beauty in the broken.
Around 50 ceramic pieces displayed on set will be crafted by local Pittsburgh artists through a partnership with local ceramic center Union Project. Patrons can purchase items to bring home a piece of In Clay after the final performance. A collaboration with MCG Jazz is also in the works.
ABOUT IN CLAY
Based on a true story, In Clay is a dazzling solo musical that unearths the overlooked artistry of ceramic artist Marie-Berthe Cazin. Set in the early 20th Century to a vibrant Parisian Jazz score, the arrival of a childhood friend ignites a story of passion, resilience, and art. Coming to Pittsburgh after a sold out run at Signature Theatre (DC). 'Tenacious and captivating.' — The Washington Post
Book and Lyrics by Rebecca Simmonds
Music and Lyrics by Jack Miles
Additional Music, Music Supervision, Arrangements, Orchestrations, and Music Preparation by Matt Herbert
Directed by Kimberly Senior
Starring Alex Finke
September 19 – October 11, 2026
Performances Wednesday through Sunday, including evenings and matinees. Check website for exact schedule.
SPECIAL EVENTS AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES
- Saturday, September 19, 5:30 p.m. – RAD Pay-What-You-Want Performance
- Sunday, September 20, 6:30 p.m. – RAD Pay-What-You-Want Performance
- Wednesday, September 23, 7:30 p.m. – South Side Night
- Thursday, September 24, 7:30 p.m. – City Connects Night
- Friday, September 25, 7:30pm – Opening Night
- Sunday, September 27, 2:00 p.m. – Post-Show Talkback
- Friday, October 2, 7:30 p.m. – Greenroom Art and Afterparty
- Saturday, October 3, 1:00 p.m. – RAD Pay-What-You-Want Performance
- Saturday, October 3, 5:30 p.m. – ASL | Open Caption
- Sunday, October 4, 2:00 p.m. – Audio Description | Post-Show Talkback
- Wednesday, October 7, 1:00 p.m. – Open Caption
- Sunday, October 11, 2:00 p.m. – Open Caption
BOX OFFICE INFORMATION
412.431.CITY (2489) or CityTheatreCompany.org
Discounts for special performances and groups can be found at CityTheatreCompany.org/promotions.
City Theatre is proud to partner with the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD) on RAD Pass, a County-wide initiative that allows free access to events and performances year-round. Tickets will be available to select performances of In Clay by visiting RADPASS.org (tickets not yet available).
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