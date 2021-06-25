HAIR to be Presented by The Stage Right Theatre Company This July

The Stage Right Theatre Company will be staging the landmark rock and roll musical classic "Hair" Thursday July 8th through Saturday, July 10 at Hempfield Park in Hempfield Township. This outdoor staging will be in the Smail Ampitheatre.



Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical is a rock musical with a book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. Hair tells the story of the "tribe", a group of politically active, long-haired hippies of the "Age of Aquarius" living a bohemian life in New York City and fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War. Claude, his good friend Berger, their roommate Sheila and their friends struggle to balance their young lives, loves, and the sexual revolution with their rebellion against the war and their conservative parents and society.



Featured in the cast are Kevin O'Leary as Berger, Anthony Marino Jr. as Claude, Ryan Jordan as Sheila, Mandie Patsy as Jeanie, Brady Patsy as Hud, Rylan Jenkins-Snaith as Woof, Katherine Harkins as Crissy and Greg Kerestan as Margaret Mead. Also featured in the cast are Anna Stewart, Courtney Harkins, Myah Davis, Maria Jose Hurtado, Logan Hensell, and Channing Griffin.



Director Tony Marino: "We have assembled a great cast of actors who are not only talented, but in all cases they are actors who connect with the ethos of the characters whose stories they are telling. When we sat down first night I asked how many of them had attended a rally or contributed to a cause in the last year, and every hand went up. Then we sang Aquarius, and by the end of the first night I knew that we had put together the right group of actors."

"Hair" is directed by Tony Marino, Choreographed by Renata Marino with Musical Direction by Christopher McAllister. The show will be performed Thursday July 8, Friday July 9th and Saturday July 10 at 8:30 at the Smail Ampitheatre in Hempfield Park. Tickets are $20 for Adults and $15 for Students, you should bring a lawn chair or blanket. (Rain location: The Lamp Theatre in Irwin - start time will be 8pm) For tickets call 724.832.7464 or go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows