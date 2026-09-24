GISELLE with the PBT Orchestra to Open Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Season

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Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will open its 2026-27 season with Giselle with the PBT Orchestra, performing October 23-25 at the Benedum Center. One of the oldest and most demanding works in the Romantic ballet repertoire, Giselle premiered in Paris in 1841 at the beginning of French Romanticism. PBT's production will feature new staging by artistic director Adam W. McKinney, based on the original choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, with later Russian revisions by Marius Petipa.

Giselle is a tragic story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness. It is renowned for its emotional depth, technical rigor, and theatricality. Giselle's iconic choreography, sweeping costuming, and ethereal aesthetic redefined ballet, while elevating the ballerina's role and introducing new techniques and stylistic elements that continue to influence ballet today.

Giselle explores class differences, the supernatural, and the idea that love transcends everything. The title role is considered one of ballet's greatest challenges, requiring the artist to move seamlessly from innocent protagonist to heartbroken spirit, all while demonstrating accomplished technique and expressive storytelling.

“I selected Giselle as the opening production of our 2026-27 season for audiences to experience one of ballet's most iconic and enduring masterpieces,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director. “In collaboration with the PBT Orchestra, who will play Adolphe Adam's undying score, Giselle epitomizes the lasting impact and beauty of ballet.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 14 Hrs 46 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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