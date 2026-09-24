GISELLE with the PBT Orchestra to Open Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Season
Adam W. McKinney's new staging features the PBT Orchestra performing Adolphe Adam's score.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will open its 2026-27 season with Giselle with the PBT Orchestra, performing October 23-25 at the Benedum Center. One of the oldest and most demanding works in the Romantic ballet repertoire, Giselle premiered in Paris in 1841 at the beginning of French Romanticism. PBT's production will feature new staging by artistic director Adam W. McKinney, based on the original choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, with later Russian revisions by Marius Petipa.
Giselle is a tragic story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness. It is renowned for its emotional depth, technical rigor, and theatricality. Giselle's iconic choreography, sweeping costuming, and ethereal aesthetic redefined ballet, while elevating the ballerina's role and introducing new techniques and stylistic elements that continue to influence ballet today.
Giselle explores class differences, the supernatural, and the idea that love transcends everything. The title role is considered one of ballet's greatest challenges, requiring the artist to move seamlessly from innocent protagonist to heartbroken spirit, all while demonstrating accomplished technique and expressive storytelling.
“I selected Giselle as the opening production of our 2026-27 season for audiences to experience one of ballet's most iconic and enduring masterpieces,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director. “In collaboration with the PBT Orchestra, who will play Adolphe Adam's undying score, Giselle epitomizes the lasting impact and beauty of ballet.”
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