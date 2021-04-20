Four Dancers Awarded Apprenticeships To Join Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe has awarded paid apprenticeship positions to four young dancers as part of PBT's new apprenticeship program for the upcoming 2021-2022 Season. Elizabeth Devanney, Sujanya Dhillon, Madeline Gradle and Jacob Patrick Miller will receive access to academic programs through university partnerships along with performance opportunities with the PBT company. Apprenticeship positions have been made possible through a generous gift from Hans and Leslie Fleischner.

"We received hundreds of applications from young dancers around the country," Jaffe said, "and I truly believe these four have exceptional talent. I'm thrilled to have them join our team."

Devanney, Dhillon and Miller were chosen from among virtual applications. Gradle is a student in Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School's (PBT School) graduate program.

In addition to attending company class and rehearsals with PBT, apprentices will be able to continue their academic education through partnerships with Seton Hill University, Community College of Allegheny County and Chatham University. Apprentices will be offered the opportunity to take courses toward certifications, like entrepreneurship and exercise science, that can be applied to a degree.

Apprentices will start their positions with PBT in the 2021-2022 Season. A fifth apprentice will be chosen from among PBT School's summer program students.