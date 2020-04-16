EQT Children's Theatre 2020 Festival Canceled

Read an important message from Pittsburgh Cultural Trust regarding the cancellation of the annual EQT Children's Theatre 2020 Festival:

Dear friends,

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life as we know it for families and children across the world. Classrooms have become laptop screens, and embracing the child-like imagination that we once all possessed has become more important than ever. We believe it is our responsibility to ensure the public safety of the families and children who have walked the EQT Children's Theater Festival grounds and sat in our theater seats for the past 33 years and beyond. Prioritizing the health of our patrons, staff, vendors, and artists, we have come to the difficult decision that the EQT Children's Theater Festival, originally scheduled for May 14-17, will not take place physically throughout the Cultural District this year.

This announcement may not come as a surprise during these times, but that doesn't make it any lighter to bear. Every year when designing the Festival, the team and I remain dedicated to continuing the tradition of world-class theater for children and this year is no different. In the past, the Festival has offered live performances from professional, International Artists that engage children of all ages from different cultures and perspectives, showing them different ways to express ideas. This year's Festival may not physically be the same but the importance of exposing children to the magic of arts and theater remains.

You've heard us say it before and will definitely hear it again but, this is just intermission. We know that nothing can ever replace the magic of the live performances and public art at the EQT Children's Theater Festival, but our team is working diligently to bring your favorite aspects of the Festival to life on the digital stage. Several of the international and local artists who were scheduled to perform at this year's Festival are in the process of creating fun digital content and resources to nurture our love for the arts and theater until we can physically meet again. Please continue to check our website and follow the Cultural Trust on social media for updates and more.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is deeply grateful to the EQT Foundation for its unwavering and generous support of the EQT Children's Theater Festival and their ongoing commitment to providing arts experiences to the children and families of Southwestern PA and the surrounding communities.

It is my sincere hope that you and your children continue to stay safe and healthy during this time. I look forward to continuing the Festival's mission, bringing extraordinary and unique arts experiences to you and your family, over the course of the upcoming weeks and for years to come.

Pam Komar

Director of the EQT Children's Theater Festival

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You