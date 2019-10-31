Dixie Longate's DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY Is Coming to Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh CLO welcomes back DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination rolls into the Greer Cabaret Theater for a strictly limited engagement of 6 weeks of performances beginning September 9, 2020. DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY is always a Pittsburgh crowd favorite and tickets will go fast.



Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Pittsburgh as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1700 performances worldwide. Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma's Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has ADULT CONTENT.



Dixie Longate is the outrageous performer who has played over 1700 performances of the show worldwide and been the #1 personal seller of Tupperware in the U.S. & Canada. Kris Andersson (playwright) is a Los Angeles-based writer who debuted DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY at the 2004 New York International Fringe Festival. Following that run, he created the Off-Broadway version of the show at Ars Nova. The show received the 2007/08 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. He has also written the sequel "Dixie's Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (And 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday)." Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.



DIXIE'S TUPPERWARE PARTY is a part of the Kara Cabaret Subscription Series which includes THE BOOK OF MERMAN, UNTITLED: A New Musical Comedy About Serious Drama and PUFFS.



Season tickets start at $100 for three shows and are available online at CLOCabaret.com or by calling 412-281-2822. Groups of 8 or more can call the Group Sales Hotline at 412-325-1582 to learn more about special discounts and priority seating.





