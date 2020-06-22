City Theatre Elects New Board Members

At its regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday, June 4, 2020, City Theatre held a series of elections for its governing board and Honorary Board; and also re-appointed its officers for the 2021 fiscal year which begins July 1.

Elected to their first three-year term of service were Betty Cruz, Caitlin Green, and Delvina Lorraine (Smith) Morrow. With their election, City Theatre's board of directors now consists of 22 community volunteers who provide oversight and counsel on the governance and operations of this 45 year 501(c)3 nonprofit cultural organization.

"We are honored to welcome Betty, Caitlin, and Delvina to the City Theatre board," said Alex Condron, who is entering is second year as board president. "While it takes a special person to donate their time and talent to any nonprofit, to do so during a national emergency such as the Covid crisis represents a profound commitment and belief in the value and impact City Theatre brings to Pittsburgh. Their presence and passion will make our board stronger as we face head-on the challenges the sector is experiencing."

In addition, current board members Judy Cheteyan and Kenneth Glick, M.D. have been elected for a second term; and Marcia Morton, Susan Smerd, and Nancy Traina were re-elected for a third term. City Theatre's by-laws cap service at a total of nine years.

Two of its past board officers, Norbert J. Connors and Beth W. Newbold, were elected to the second ever class of City Theatre's Honorary Board. In 2018, the board of directors established its honorary board to recognize the extraordinary contributions of previous volunteers and leaders who have been instrumental to the organization's continued growth and success. Mr. Connors first joined the board in the early 1990s and served for many years as its Treasurer and on the Executive Committee. Ms. Newbold served four years (and 10 total on the board) as President, from 2015-2019. She served on the search committees for both Managing Director James McNeel (2014) and Artistic Director Marc Masterson (2018); and was closely involved in the planning and construction of the recently completed Philip Chosky Production Center.

"Beth and Norb are the epitome of the extraordinary citizens that have prioritized City Theatre throughout our over four decades of nationally-recognized history," said Marc Masterson. "They join the ranks of some of the most influential and impactful philanthropists in not only our organization's history, but Pittsburgh's. I'm proud to call both of them friends and forever grateful for all they have done for our artists, staff, and audiences."

Other members of the City Theatre Honorary Board, who were all long-time members of its governing body, are: Carol R. Brown, Robert M. Frankel (in memoriam), Ira H. Gordon (in memoriam), Edward H. Harrell, Thomas Hollander, Gerri Kay (in memoriam), Roslyn Litman (in memoriam), David E. Massaro, Dee Jay Oshry, David L. Porges, Iris Amper Walker, and Florence H. Zeve (in memoriam).

At the June 4 board meeting, the officers for the 2020-21 fiscal year were re-elected. In addition to Mr. Condron as President, Judy G. Cheteyan and Jeffrey Solomon are Vice Presidents; Matthew Galando is Secretary; and K. Scott Baker is Treasurer. Joining the officers on the Executive Committee will be Governance Chair Nancy D. Washington and Strategic Planning Chair David Betts.

For a complete list of City Theatre's current board, visit CityTheatreCompany.org/board.

