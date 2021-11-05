Chatham Baroque to Present THE ART OF THE TRIO

On November 19-21, Chatham Baroque will present "The Art of the Trio," with artistic directors Andrew Fouts, Patricia Halverson and Scott Pauley on, respectively, the violin, the viola da gamba, and the theorbo and baroque guitar. The program will explore some of the most popular music of the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries, woven together as an extended Baroque jam session-riffing on folias, ciaconas, romanescas, and more penned by composers Corelli, Marais, Ortiz, Matteis, Biber, Pandolfi, Piccinini, and Sanz.

For the past 31 years, Chatham Baroque has performed on stages around the world, establishing itself as one of the nation's most distinguished period ensembles. With its 2021/2022 season, the trio returns to live, in-person performances following a year of creating video concerts for digital distribution, maintaining connections with its Pittsburgh audience while expanding subscriptions to include audiences from 5 countries and 27 states. This season, they will continue the production of video concerts, further developing their national and international reach. Those who buy tickets in advance also will receive a link to a video of the November 21 performance of "The Art of the Trio" two weeks after the performance. Video-only subscriptions and tickets are available separately.

"Our annual 'The Art of the Trio' concerts give us the opportunity to explore the vast variety of repertoire for our ensemble, and to challenge ourselves technically and musically," says Co-Artistic Director Andrew Fouts. "After the long performing hiatus, we are particularly excited to share new finds, some old favorites, and put our personal stamp on some of the most engaging and toe-tapping music of the Baroque. These were the greatest hits for nearly three centuries, with distinct variations on similar themes from Spain, Austria, Italy, England, and the Americas. A good tune really is infectious."

There will be three performances of "The Art of the Trio":

Friday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, Upper St. Clair

Saturday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Sunday, Nov. 21, 2:30 p.m., Calvary Episcopal Church, Shadyside

Tickets are $38 for adults, $30 for seniors (65+), and $15 for students. For tickets and subscription information, visit chathambaroque.org.