Chatham Baroque to Present Giovanni Pergolesi's 'Stabat Mater'

For the first time since 2010, Chatham Baroque will present Giovanni Battista Pergolesi's (1710-1736) immortal setting of the Stabat Mater - a Lenten hymn to Mary, mother of Jesus - along with music by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741) and Johann Heinrich Schmelzer (1623-1680).



Pergolesi's setting of the Stabat Mater was a commission for Good Friday by the monks of the brotherhood of San Luigi di Palazzo in Rome. Pergolesi composed this masterpiece during the final weeks of his life, as he was dying of tuberculosis at age 26. The piece comprises twelve movements of both solo arias and duets accompanied by strings, organ, theorbo, and violone. Pascale Beaudin (soprano) and Reginald Mobley (countertenor) are the featured vocalists.



Soprano Pascale Beaudin is a frequent guest of Chatham Baroque. Recently, she was featured twice on Chatham Baroque's 2020/2021 Video Concert Series (video), and in six other unique programs with Chatham Baroque since 2016.



Countertenor Reginald Mobley was also featured in Chatham Baroque's 2020/2021 Video Concert Series (video), but this will be the first opportunity to hear him in person in Pittsburgh since 2016. Since his last visit, Mobley became the first ever programming consultant for the Handel & Haydn Society in Boston, and recorded a duet (audio) with tenor Brian Giebler for Giebler's 2020 album A Lad's Love, which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

Performance Details:



Chatham Baroque

Stabat Mater

April 2-3, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 8 PM

East Liberty Presbyterian Church, East Liberty, Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, April 3, 2:30 PM

East Liberty Presbyterian Church, East Liberty, Pittsburgh, PA



Chatham Baroque

Andrew Fouts - violin

Scott Pauley - theorbo, archlute

Patricia Halverson - viola da gamba, violone



With Guests

Pascale Beaudin - soprano

Reginald Mobley - countertenor

Cynthia Black - violin

Kristen Linfante - viola

Adam Pearl - harpsichord/organ



Tickets at www.chathambaroque.org

$38 General Admission

$30 Seniors

$15 Students

Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination for in-person attendance. Attendees are also required to wear masks. Additional safety measures include holding concerts in large venues to maximize physical distancing.