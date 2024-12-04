Charles Shaughnessy & More to Star in A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL at Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy-Award winning actor Charles Shaughnessy (The Nanny, Days Of Our Lives) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in Pittsburgh CLO's 32nd annual production of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL, running December 13-22, 2024, at the historic Byham Theater. This festive family favorite, directed by Scott Evans, features dazzling special effects, lavish costumes, and the timeless story of redemption.

A Holiday Tradition For The Whole Family! Pittsburgh CLO has taken the spirit of the season, wrapped it in your favorite yuletide melodies, and tied it up with all the holiday magic and wonder of your childhood. Join Scrooge, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and a host of colorful characters for A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. With dazzling special effects, holiday charm, and ticket prices even Scrooge would approve of, this Charles Dickens classic is a wonderful way for the whole family to celebrate the season.



Charles Shaughnessy is an Emmy Award-winning actor known for his iconic roles in television, including Maxwell Sheffield on The Nanny and Shane Donovan on Days of Our Lives. With an extensive career spanning theater, film, and TV, Shaughnessy has captivated audiences with his charm and versatility. No stranger to the Pittsburgh CLO stage, Shaughnessy previously charmed audiences as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady and Captain Hook in Peter Pan. He is excited to return this holiday season to bring Scrooge's unforgettable journey to life.



Pittsburgh CLO gratefully acknowledges the support of our production sponsor KeyBank. “KeyBank is so proud to sponsor A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL for another magical holiday season,” said Vic Laurenza, KeyBank Western Pennsylvania Market President. “The production is a tradition for so many families in the Pittsburgh area and beyond. On behalf of everyone at KeyBank, we hope you enjoy the show and have a wonderful holiday season!”



PCLO is excited to announce that together with Charlie Batch's Best of the Batch Foundation, we will conduct a toy drive during all performances of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. Audience members are encouraged to help support this amazing organization by bringing unwrapped toy(s) to contribute to the Giving Tree in the inner lobby of the Byham Theater.



On Saturday, December 21 at 10am Pittsburgh CLO will offer a specially adapted Sensory Friendly Performance of A MUSICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL. PCLO is committed to providing an environment that is welcoming to all audiences. In collaboration with the Autism Connection of PA, this inclusive performance includes slight production accommodations (lower sound levels, elimination of some special effects, etc.) that are intended to help make a live performance more enjoyable for audience members with sensory sensitivities, autism, anxiety, movement challenges, disability and more. For more information – please see our Sensory Friendly Flier. This show is made possible by the support Pittsburgh CLO receives from RAD through their Accessibility and Inclusion Grants.

