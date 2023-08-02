Champlin, Mayes, And Wright Will Lead Concert Premiere Of New Girl Group Musical, THE CRINOLYNNS

Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright will headline the world premiere concert of the new musical, THE CRINOLYNNS. Greensburg's Stage Right! and their GhostLight Initiative will present the show at the Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 30th.

The musical revolves around The Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they've reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of Carole King, The Crystals, The Chiffons, and the other queens of the girl group genre. The show is described as a mashup of The Golden Girls and FOREVER PLAID.

THE CRINOLYNNS has music by composer/musical director Aaron Gandy and has a book and lyrics by award-winning actor/writer/director Scott Logsdon. Logsdon conceived the show.

"We could not be more thrilled to be taking this next step with the Stage Right! GhostLight Initiative, where we had our first reading a year ago," said Gandy. "It's always a pleasure to work with a company and producer that goes the extra mile to ensure a wonderful experience for everyone involved."

"To collaborate with the Broadway stars we've assembled for our cast is a dream come true," said Logsdon. "It's been a joy t0 write a show with three equally juicy roles for amazing singing actresses."

Donna Lynne Champlin is best known as Paula Proctor on The CW's Emmy Award winning musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. An OBIE, Drama Desk and Gracie Award winner, her Broadway credits include JAMES JOYCE'S THE DEAD, BY JEEVES, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, SWEENEY TODD, and BILLY ELLIOT. Off Broadway credits include FIRST LADY SUITE, ALMOST, MAINE, THE DARK AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS (Obie Award), WORKING (Drama Desk Award), THE QUALMS, MASTER CLASS and Shakespeare in the Park's AS YOU LIKE IT and THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. She's also been seen in BLOOMER GIRL at Encores! and in Carnegie Hall's VERY WARM FOR MAY. Further Film/TV credits include The First Lady, Feel The Beat, Blacklist, Law & Order, Submissions Only, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Birdman, Younger, Downsizing, Another Period and Yes, God, Yes. As a singer and voice-over artist, DLC appears on numerous OBCs, books on tape and animated features. She most recently filmed "The Perfect Couple" starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber for Netflix.

Sally Mayes has been called 'incandescent, deliciously saucy' by The NEW YORK TIMES. PEOPLE Magazine describes her as 'the kind of rich theatrical voice that elevates a show tune.' And TIME Magazine says, 'Sally Mayes renders songs as richly nuanced as one-act plays.' Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's WELCOME TO THE CLUB. Her performance won critical praise along with a Theater World Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination as one of Broadway's Outstanding Newcomers. On Broadway, Sally is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of SHE LOVES ME for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally appeared as Aunt Corene in URBAN COWBOY (Drama Desk nomination). She drew raves as Mae West in the National Tour of DIRTY BLONDE and appeared in the Broadway revival of STEEL MAGNOLIAS. Sally starred in several Off-Broadway productions including CLOSER THAN EVER (Outer Critics Circle nomination), DAS BARBECUE, PETE N' KEELY (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), PLAY IT COOL, GOOD OL' GIRLS, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME. Film and television credits include Alpha House, City Hall, Double Parked and Bye Bye Birdie, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Sex And The City, and The Job. Sally also appears on countless cast recordings including, CLOSER THAN EVER, SHE LOVES ME, DAS BARBECUE, BYE BYE BIRDIE, LOST IN BOSTON, UNSUNG MUSICALS, UNSUNG SONDHEIM, and NIGHT OF THE HUNTER, to mention a few. Sally has five solo albums, THE DOROTHY FIELDS SONGBOOK, OUR PRIVATE WORLD: THE COMDEN AND GREEN SONGBOOK, THE STORY HOUR, BOYS AND GIRLS LIKE YOU AND ME, and VALENTINE. Sally's much anticipated nightclub appearances have garnered her rave reviews from coast to coast, she has been nominated for twelve Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs (MAC) awards and has won two Back Stage BISTRO awards for excellence in cabaret and recording.

Valerie Wright's Broadway credits include the 2023 Tony Award Best Musical winner KIMBERLY AKIMBO (vacation standby for the title role), TUCK EVERLASTING (original cast Mother), ELF (original cast Deb), ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (original cast Dolly, understudy for Bernadette Peters), DAMN YANKEES (Lola opposite Jerry Lewis), STEEL PIER (original cast), SALLY MARR AND HER ESCORTS (original cast), SONG & DANCE, and CATS. Off-Broadway Credits: SHOWING OFF!, THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, WANDA'S WORLD. National Tours: HELLO, DOLLY! starring Carol Channing; SONG & DANCE; THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND (Helen Hayes nomination, Jeff Award); DAMN YANKEES (Helen Hayes nomination). Film: Sleepless In Seattle (as Betsy, Meg Ryan's sister-in-law), Ordinary Heroes, Second Glance. Valerie is also a director/choreographer. She has two sons and is married to actor Mark Lotito.

Scott Logsdon has written the book/lyrics for STICKS & STONES (with composer John McDaniel) which had a premiere concert starring Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, and George Salazar for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation/BCFEA; 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS (with composer Dana P. Rowe, currently in development as a film with Jerry Mitchell attached); JOYCE JACKSON'S GUIDE TO DATING, (with composer Steve Marzullo) which premiered in Orlando and was seen in concert at 54 Below; AN AMERICAN COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CAROL (with various CMA winning and nominated composers) which had a Nashville staged reading, and LOVE (r)EVOLUTION, also written with Aaron Gandy. Both STICKS & STONES and JOYCE JACKSON won the Florida Theatrical Association's New Musical Discovery Competition. JOYCE was featured in the NAMT Composer's Concert Series and was a finalist for Richard Rodgers/ Jonathan Larson Awards. Scott has written Broadway specialty lyrics for Roundabout Theater Company's Tribute to Alec Baldwin (directed by Scott Ellis) and the GYPSY OF THE YEAR Competition for the LES MISERABLES company. Logsdon was vetted by the Cole Porter estate to rewrite lyrics for the documentary, Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth Jay Lane. With Dana P. Rowe, he wrote the theme song for the series Stars In the House, recorded by Liz Callaway. An award-winning actor, he was an originating cast member in the LES MISERABLES national company, a show he was also seen in on tour across the U.S.A. and internationally.

Aaron Gandy's composer credits include SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED, ACEY DEUCEY, HUXLEY ANN and LOVE(R)EVOLUTION (with lyricist Scott Logsdon). Gandy's music direction/keyboard credits in NYC include THE LION KING, URINETOWN, JUST JIM DALE (NYC and London's West End, and the upcoming Audible Books release), ROMEO &BERNADETTE, THE SHAGGS (Playwrights Horizons), and DORA THE EXPLORER LIVE! at Radio City Music Hall. As Resident Pops Conductor for The South Shore Symphony, he has conducted for Kelli O'Hara, Matthew Morrison, Judy Collins, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and many others. Other concerts include A CHORUS LINE, WEST SIDE STORY, CAROUSEL, LITTLESHOP OF HORRORS and salutes to Jerry Herman, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. Music direction for ongoing tours include The New York Tenors' current international tour, MY FAIR LADY in concert at the Milwaukee and North Carolina Symphonies, and producer/music director for A Band Called Honalee (www.abandcalledhonalee), now in its tenth year of touring nationally. Born and raised in north Florida, Mr. Gandy earned a BM from Florida State University's School of Music, and a Masters of Science in Music Technology from Indiana University/Purdue University Indianapolis.

Details on purchasing tickets for THE CRINOLYNNS in Concert will be available on September 1st.