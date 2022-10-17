Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bender Leadership Academy Announces ARTSESSIBILITY Partnership with Pittsburgh CLO  

Through art and expression, we know that communities not only become more visible, they become part of the great tapestry of who we are as Americans.

Pittsburgh News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
Bender Leadership Academy Announces ARTSESSIBILITY Partnership with Pittsburgh CLO  

Today, at the Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, the Bender Leadership Academy announced a partnership with Pittsburgh CLO, known as ARTSESSIBILITY, a joint program aimed at teaching the performing arts to people with disabilities.

Through art and expression, we know that communities not only become more visible, they become part of the great tapestry of who we are as Americans.

Pittsburgh CLO has been a driving force behind the preservation, creation, and promotion of live musical theater since 1946. As one of the largest regional musical theater organizations in the country, it is fortunate for the yearly support of nearly 200,000 audience members.

Through this partnership and CLO's New Horizons program, students with disabilities will be able to not only hone their craft as actors, musicians, and entertainers, they will also open up doors for important discussions around accessibility and more in the performing arts industry. For over 25 years, Pittsburgh CLO's New Horizons program has been teaching performing arts to people with disabilities.

The Bender Leadership Academy is proud to be part of this historic partnership as it aligns perfectly with the Academy's mission to empower students with disabilities as they prepare for their futures. Bender Leadership Academy Founder, Joyce Bender, said today that "we must continue to identify and seize on every opportunity to open doors for people with disabilities in the private and public sectors, including in the performing arts. Performers with disabilities have the same ambitions, goals, and hopes for their career in this industry as any other person. We should support them every step of the way in their ventures, especially as we know that when our community is seen, we are stronger."

Students within the ARTSESSIBILITY program at the Academy will be incorporating Arts into their curriculum during their next class, which begins on November 12th. Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer at Pittsburgh CLO, recently said that "this partnership is what intersectionality is all about. We must introduce all forms of expression to the disability community, which is a community that deserves and needs to be heard on stage and beyond."

Learn more and stay updated on ARTSESSIBILITY by visiting www.pittsburghCLO.org and at benderleadership.org


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTUREPittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE
October 14, 2022

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” an action-packed, music-filled production.
Westmoreland Performing Arts Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, October 28-29Westmoreland Performing Arts Presents THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, October 28-29
October 12, 2022

WPA stages Its first Live Rocky Horror! The cult-classic is set to be performed October 28th and 29th at Westmoreland County Community College - with shows at 8pm and midnight.
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Stoner Performing Arts ComplexPRIDE AND PREJUDICE to be Presented at Slippery Rock University's Stoner Performing Arts Complex
October 12, 2022

19th century life has never felt so modern. When one thinks of 'Pride & Prejudice,' the classic novel by Jane Austen first comes to mind. After spending an evening in the Stoner Performing Arts Complex's newly-renovated Black Box Theater, Slippery Rock's retelling of 'Pride & Prejudice' will be sure to replace any outdated memories
MCG Jazz to Present French Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan TonightMCG Jazz to Present French Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Tonight
October 8, 2022

After releasing ‘Azwan’, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in the midst of a unifying global crisis, world-renowned French-Algerian acoustic guitar master, vocalist and composer, Pierre Bensusan, returns to the USA and Canada, completing the second leg of his 2022 North American Tour. In the middle of this route will be a stop in Pittsburgh, where on Saturday evening October 8th, MCG Jazz will welcome him to their stage for the first time.
Pittsburgh's Favorite Fast-Talking Tupperware Lady Will Take the Byham Theater Stage October 29Pittsburgh's Favorite Fast-Talking Tupperware Lady Will Take the Byham Theater Stage October 29
October 5, 2022

Dixie Longate is coming back to Pittsburgh for one day only with her new show DIXIE LONGATE: CHERRY BOMBS & BOTTLE ROCKETS.