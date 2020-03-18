Arts Council Expands Emergency Fund for Artists

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council is expanding the Emergency Fund for Artists due to the impact of COVID-19 on the arts community,

The fund was originally created for emergencies such as fire or theft, but will now allow for coverage up to $500 for the loss of income due to the ongoing health crisis.

The fund is available to artists in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Lawrence, Indiana, Greene, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Funding will be "determined according to the individual's need and according to each specific case."

Eligible artists can find the application form and view full guidelines at the GPAC website, www.pittsburghartscouncil.org.

Applications will be reviewed anonymously, by an advisory committee that includes professionals in emergency response, health, social services and the arts.

Distribution is limited due to the original purpose of the Emergency Fund. Donations can be made to the Emergency Fund for Artists here.





