Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

Hussain is internationally celebrated and honored for his dexterity and unparalleled skill using the tabla: a percussion instrument with origins in India.

Feb. 24, 2023  
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.

"Zakir's contribution to the music field is immense," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for the center. "He's been an educator in prestigious universities around the world, founded an independent record label and received a variety of impressive accolades. It's an honor to have Zakir on our stage in Scottsdale for the first time, and I'm fascinated to hear this tour's unique ensemble of global percussionists and drummers from India, Burkina Faso and Colombia."

Hussain is internationally celebrated and honored for his dexterity and unparalleled skill using the tabla: a percussion instrument with origins in India, simplistically defined as a pair of drums played using strokes solely from the fingers and hands. The tabla is historically recognized for its immense difficulty to maneuver, requiring strict precision and skill to handle with sophistication - a complex instrument to learn but even more so to master.

Hussain's oneness with the tabla is rooted in his childhood, where decades of techniques and teachings, passed down by his father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha, paved the path for his young prestige. At just 12 years old, Hussain was considered a child prodigy, touring with India's greatest classical musicians and dancers at the impressive age of 18.

While Allarakha is widely acknowledged as one of the key individuals who brought worldwide awareness to Indian classical music and the tabla, Hussain is renowned for introducing lesser-known folk and classical traditions within Indian music to the West. Dawning as a platform for admired yet rarely heard rhythm traditions from India, the "Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion" series has expanded to include seasoned drummers and percussionists from many world traditions, including jazz.

Hussain continues to elevate global perception of the tabla by creating genre-defying collaborations in the world of music with artists like George Harrison, Van Morrison and Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead.

In 2023, "Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion" will be no exception, presenting American audiences with extraordinary, exciting and spontaneous combinations of percussive and melodic performances. In addition to Hussain on the tabla, the ensemble for this tour includes Sabir Khan, sarangi; Tupac Mantilla, percussion; Melissa Hié, djembe; and Navin Sharma, dholak.

Hussain has won a plethora of awards for his deep cultural impact in contemporary world music. including the 2022 Kyoto Prize Laureate in Arts and Philosophy by the Inamori Foundation for contributing "significantly to the scientific, cultural and spiritual betterment of mankind." In 2019, Hussain was honored with Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellow, "a rare lifetime distinction afforded to only 40 artists at a time by India's reigning cultural institution." And in 2009, Hussain won a Grammy in the Best Contemporary World Music category for the Global Drum Project, his group with Mickey Hart, Giovanni Hidalgo and Sikiru Adepoju.

The concert will be held in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets are $35-$65. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.




Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Photo
Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Center
Scottsdale Public Art will celebrate the oldest and newest works in the city's Permanent Art Collection with a special event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing! Photo
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!
 The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes! 
Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival
EXPOSURE, Holly Morris's visually stunning account of an 11-woman expedition to the North Pole is one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Cen Photo
Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Center
Scottsdale Arts will bring its annual ARTrageous Gala back to the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center on April 1 for an outdoor celebration centered on a theme of “Bloom.”

More Hot Stories For You


Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic CenterScottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Center
February 23, 2023

Scottsdale Public Art will celebrate the oldest and newest works in the city's Permanent Art Collection with a special event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!
February 23, 2023

 The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes! 
Scottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic CenterScottsdale Arts to Hold The ARTrageous Gala: Bloom at Newly Renovated Scottsdale Civic Center
February 22, 2023

Scottsdale Arts will bring its annual ARTrageous Gala back to the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center on April 1 for an outdoor celebration centered on a theme of “Bloom.”
University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIETUniversity Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Presents ROMEO & JULIET
February 21, 2023

The School of Theatre, Film & Television present Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet in the Tornabene Theatre at the University of Arizona. The famed love story, told in a bold, new and authentically American voice, is a presentation of TFTV's Arizona Repertory Theatre, the public laboratory and showcase for the School's professional actor training program. It marks the 50th production directed for the School by Brent Gibbs.  
Gilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYCGilbert Student Advances To National Shakespeare Competition In NYC
February 21, 2023

Clara Newton, a Senior from Basha High School in Gilbert, achieved first place at the English-Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the Central and Northern Arizona Regional tournament. The annual competition was held in association with Southwest Shakespeare Company, along with 58 other chapters nationwide.
share