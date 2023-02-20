Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zakir Hussain, Margaret Cho and Adam W. Sadberry And More Comes To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts This March

Spring lineup also includes appearances from a master of Indian music to a Grammy-nominated duo and one of the world's finest chamber orchestras.

Feb. 20, 2023  
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the 2022-23 season with new performances in March.

From a legendary comedian and a master of Indian music to a Grammy-nominated duo and one of the world's finest chamber orchestras, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a little something for everyone this spring.

Below is the schedule of concerts and other performances at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts in March (subject to change):

Margaret Cho: Live and LIVID!


Thursday, March 2, 7:30 p.m.

Comedian, actor, musician, advocate, entrepreneur, Emmy nominee and five-time Grammy nominee Margaret Cho has been named one of Rolling Stone magazine's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time, Vogue magazine's Top 9 Female Comedians of all time, and CNN's 50 People Who Changed American Comedy-and now she's coming to Scottsdale.

Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez Duo

Friday, March 3, 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated artists Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedrito Martinez leave audiences completely mesmerized by their fearless and virtuosic playing, exploring a variety of moods and influences, from Cuban classics to collaborative original compositions to unexpected favorites.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Tuesday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.

Preservation Hall is a humble, much-loved room dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive.

Academy of St Martin in the Fields
Avi Avital, mandolin

Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

One of the world's finest chamber orchestras is joined by the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy to bring a memorable night of chamber music on a grand scale.

Glenn Miller Orchestra

Sunday, March 12, 2 p.m.
A legend lives on as the Glenn Miller Orchestra presents seven decades of hits in its Signature Sound.

Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel
Mozart and Friends: Beethoven and Haydn

Tuesday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.
With Mozart and Friends, Jeffrey Siegel's methodically rehearsed program explores connections to Beethoven and Haydn.

Scottsdale Philharmonic

Sunday, March 19, 4 p.m.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic performs a program that includes Tchaikovsky's Capriccio Italien op. 45, Mendelssohn's Scherzo from "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Delibes's "Les filles de Cadix" and Lehar's "Gold and Silver Waltz" op. 79.

Balourdet Quartet with Adam W. Sadberry, flute

Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.

The Balourdet Quartet, recipients of the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, shares the stage with Memphis Symphony Orchestra acting principal flutist Adam W. Sadberry.

Zakir Hussain & Masters of Percussion

Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.

Curator, conductor and producer Zakir Hussain brings the best Indian music and world percussion for this unforgettable and extraordinary concert experience.

Dance Heginbotham

Saturday, March 25, 8 p.m.

Celebrated for its vibrant athleticism, humor and theatricality, Dance Heginbotham performs an evening of work in collaboration with Ethan Iverson, the critically acclaimed jazz composer and pianist.

All performances take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Ticket prices vary by show. Visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call Scottsdale Arts Guest Services at 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.




