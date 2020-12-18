West Valley Arts Presents IMPRINT: AFRICAN AMERICANS IN THE ARTS

In celebration of Black History Month (Feb. 1- March 1) and the contributions African American artists have made in the community and to the greater culture, West Valley Arts is presenting Imprint: African Americans in the Arts, featuring five local artists, at Arts HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Featured artists are:

• Floyd Galloway, photography

• John Neville, sculpture and painting

• Joe Willie Smith, sculpture

• Phalen Booker, painting

• Wanda King, painting

In addition to exhibitions of their works, the artists will engage the local community "in thoughtful and captivating dialogue through visual and interactive concepts at workshops, lectures and classes beginning on Feb. 6," said West Valley Arts President and CEO Sandra Bassett. "African American artists have had a significant impact on U.S. arts and culture on many levels and we're excited to offer insights into the work of local artists whose contributions are so meaningful."

A full schedule of events can be found at www.westvalleyarts.org.

Among the events will be a live painting demonstration by Phalen Booker on Jan. 22 from 4-7 p.m., and music performances. His artwork will be auctioned with proceeds supporting West Valley Arts' Arts Advantage Black History video, The Tribute, based on a book by Traci Nolan about famous Black Americans in history. The video will be available in English and Spanish on Feb. 1, 2021. For more information, contact info@westvalleyarts.org.

For more information about West Valley Arts, visit www.westvalleyarts.org.