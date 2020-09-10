West Valley Arts Features Three Local Artists In 'Expressions Of The West Valley' Exhibit

Featured Artists are Betty Shults, Frank Williams and Gerald Schwartz.

To re-engage with the community face-to-face in a safe, creative environment, the West Valley Arts (WVA) is presenting Expressions of the West Valley, an exhibit featuring local artists Betty Shults, Frank Williams and Gerald Schwartz from Thursday, Sept. 10 through Friday, Oct. 9 at the Arts HQ Gallery, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza in Surprise.

Gallery occupancy will be limited to 30 people an hour and reservations are required for the free exhibit. All visitors must wear masks or face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For reservations, visit https://westvalleyarts.org.

An exhibit reception is planned Friday, Sept. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Space is limited and separate registration is required.

"We are thrilled to be re-opening at a time when the healing and calming power of the arts have never been more important as West Valley Arts continues its long-standing tradition of providing the community with access to and a resource for arts expression," said WVA President and CEO Sandra Bassett. "Our legacy is reflected in the depth and breadth of West Valley artists with whom we collaborate and to members of the community who are the real beneficiaries of these arts and cultural experiences."

Shults, who lives in Sun City, works with acrylic and oil on canvas. Williams, of Goodyear, uses iron and cactus for Southwest sculpture and masks; and Schwartz, also of Goodyear, creates landscapes with oils on canvas.

West Valley Arts also recently hosted a West Valley Arts Online Exhibition. All submissions to the exhibit, including award winners, can be viewed at https://westvalleyarts.org/wva-online-exhibition-2/.

