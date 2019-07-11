Wendy Warwick White Joins AZ Theatre Matters As Co-Artistic Director

Jeanmarie (Simpson) Bishop, Founding Artistic Director of Arizona Theatre Matters, refers to incoming Co-Artistic Director Wendy Warwick White as "the ultimate renaissance woman."

"Wendy has an astonishing command of history. She's a superb writer, actor, director, illustrator, painter, expert in all things Shakespeare - I mean, you name it," Bishop expounded.

Trained in London, England, initially at the Bush Davies School of Theatre Arts (dance and acting), followed by post-graduate classes (acting and opera) at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, and Paddington Tech College, Warwick White performed in productions with the Redbridge Youth Opera, and at the Malting in Snape in the Benjamin Britten Youth Concerts. She studied in the US at the Shakespeare Theatre in DC. As a soloist, she once shared the stage with Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev.

"Queen mum was there," Warwick White commented

As an educator, Warwick White taught ballet, tap and modern dance at Bush Davies, and on this side of the pond, taught and directed Shakespeare in Virginia and in Arizona where she coaches basic to advanced acting technique. She directs and coaches Shakespeare, Renaissance and Restoration plays in performance including interpretation and historic background. She's also a dialect coach with an emphasis on British and UK regional accents.

In addition to her astonishing list of credits directing, teaching and performing, Warwick White worked on the technical side of Theatre, becoming the first female technical director in London's West End.

She has worked with Phoenix Metro theatres including the Ghostlight Theater, Theater Works, Brelby, and Space 55 as well as the Phoenix Art Museum. Warwick White was assistant production manager, staff reader and director Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic.

She has continued her education, studying with John Windsor-Cunningham (RADA, RSC, NT) and the Shakespeare Theatre Company, DC.

Though Warwick White is reticent to name drop, Bishop discovered that she was presented to the Queen and Prince Philip at the Open Air Theatre's Golden Jubilee, has worked with Judi Dench, Paul Schofield, Ralph Richardson, John Gielgud, Helen Mirren, Jim Broadbent, and Steven Berkoff. Warwick White juggled with the Flying Karamazov Brothers during their 1981 London visit, has discussed Pinter with Pinter, Shakespeare with Stoppard, and cycling in London with Stephen Sondheim.

"And by the way," laughs Bishop - she's also an RN.

According to Bishop, there will be many announcements to come. Meanwhile, Bishop said, "Having Wendy onboard is a breath of fresh air, a shot of brilliance and a much-needed cooling elixir for Arizona Theatre Matters this hot summer season."

Those interested can watch for updates on the AZ Theatre Matters website.





