PROOF Starring Kate Mansi To Launch Arizona Theatre Company's 59th Season

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Arizona Theatre Company (ATC) will launch its 59th season with David Auburn’s acclaimed drama Proof, starring Emmy Award-winning actress and director Kate Mansi as Catherine. The production begins its Tucson run September 27 and opens in the Tempe/Phoenix market October 24.

For Mansi, the role represents more than an ATC debut. Proof has held a deeply personal place in her life since she was 19 years old and used Catherine’s monologue when auditioning for a conservatory. Years later, she returns to the character with a perspective shaped by her experiences as an accomplished actress, director and artist.

According to Arizona Theatre Company, conversations about the play with Mansi’s grandmother, Honey, gave the two a shared language for discussing mental difference – adding a deeply personal dimension to Mansi’s connection to Catherine and the story.

“Proof has held profound meaning for Kate since she auditioned for a conservatory at 19 with Catherine’s monologue,” ATC notes in its artist profile. “Conversations about the play with her grandmother, Honey, gave them a shared language for mental difference.”

Mansi brings extensive theatre, television, film and directing experience to the role. Her screen work includes Casa Grande for Amazon, How I Met Your Mother, ABC’s General Hospital and NBC’s Days of Our Lives, for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award. She has also expanded her career behind the camera, directing for General Hospital and the festival-run project Oh Sh*t!. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pepperdine University.

“This season brings together stories that are funny, heartfelt, thrilling, and deeply human,” says ATC Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August. “From iconic works from the American theatre to a world-premiere mystery inspired by Shakespeare, the lineup offers something for everyone.”

Proof follows Catherine, the daughter of a late prize-winning mathematician, as she confronts questions about her father’s legacy, her own abilities and the possibility of love. When her father’s protégé discovers an extraordinary mathematical proof among his papers, a debate erupts over who actually wrote it.

The result is a story about family, trust, inheritance, identity and the complicated relationship between genius and madness – while exploring Catherine’s struggle to step out of her father’s shadow and determine who she is on her own terms.

The play premiered in 2000 and won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play. ATC describes Proof as a story about “escaping the isolation of genius and embracing the promise of love.”

The Tucson run begins with a Teacher Preview on September 27 at 7 p.m., followed by Opening Night on October 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Tempe/Phoenix engagement begins October 24 with a Teacher Preview at noon and Opening Night at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at: https://atc.org/show/proof/

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