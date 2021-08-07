University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Announces 2021/2022 Theatre Performance Season

The School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) at the University of Arizona College of Fine Arts is proud to present the return of live, in-person, public performances with the announcement of its 2021/2022 theatre season. In a move to provide performance opportunities for more theatre students, the School's six-show season will comprise four Arizona Repertory Theatre (ART) productions and two productions presented by the Next Performance Collective (NPC), and will take place from October 2021 through May 2022.

Beloved in the local theatre landscape and regularly ranking in Onstage's 'National Top 30 Musical Theatre Programs,' ART is a training program modeled after professional theatre companies and comprises students from the BFA program in Acting and Musical Theatre. A new initiative of the BA Theatre Studies division, NPC houses outstanding student-devised theatre pieces and works by emerging playwrights. Students from the Design and Technology program will provide design and production support on all ART and NPC productions.

"With this season we look forward to amplifying under-represented voices, and to providing students across the School with an opportunity to work on a broad range of classical, contemporary and self-devised work," says TFTV Director Andy Belser. "The variety of productions truly means that there is something for everyone."

The performance season will open with two ART productions: Into the Woods, one of Stephen Sondheim's most popular and enchanting musicals, and Three Sisters, the Chekhov classic adapted by one of the leading voices in contemporary theatre, Sarah Ruhl. Next is the NPC presentation of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Everybody - a modern riff on Everyman, one of the oldest plays in the English language. ART presents Living Dead in Denmark, a witty action-adventure/horror sequel to Shakespeare's Hamlet written by Qui Nguyen, along with the rock-and-roll musical High Fidelity, and the season concludes with the New Directions Festival, the first in an annual festival of thrillingly unpredictable created content generated by BA Theatre students.

The School of Theatre, Film & Television is part of Arizona Arts, a division at The University of Arizona that brings together the highly-regarded academic programs of the College of Fine Arts with world-renowned offerings from Arizona Arts Live, Arizona Arts in Schools, Center for Creative Photography, and the University of Arizona Museum of Art. A centralized Box Office has been installed for all Arizona Arts entities through which TFTV will be offering all season subscriptions and tickets.

Season subscriptions are on sale now. Subscriptions are available at the Arizona Arts Box Office by phone at (520) 621-3341, online at tickets.arizona.edu, or in person beginning August 17, 2021 at 1020 E. University Blvd, inside Centennial Hall on the University of Arizona campus. Beginning August 17, 2021 regular hours of operation are Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm, Saturday 12-5pm.

Single tickets will go on sale Tuesday, September 7, 2021, and may be purchased online at tickets.arizona.edu, by phone at (520) 621-3341, or in person at the Arizona Arts Box Office.

Learn more about Arizona Repertory Theatre and Next Performance Collective at theatre.arizona.edu.