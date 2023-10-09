US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veteran's Day at Chandler Center for the Arts

The concert entitled "This We'll Defend," is a video-integrated, patriotic concert experience, which celebrates military service through music and storytelling.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Photo 1 Exclusive Video: Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo 3 Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arizona Broadway Theatre
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards

US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veteran's Day at Chandler Center for the Arts

On November 11 at 7:30 pm, Chandler Center for the Arts presents a free concert with The Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band, in honor of Veteran's Day.

 

The concert entitled "This We'll Defend," is a video-integrated, patriotic concert experience, which celebrates military service through music and storytelling. "This We'll Defend" will be held in the Steena Murray Mainstage at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Avenue. Reservations are required by calling 480-782-2680 or online at chandlercenter.org.

 

Known as America's Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America's original art form, jazz.

 

Audiences are invited to honor our Greatest Generation, welcome home Vietnam Veterans, and get to know today's American soldiers as the military's finest musicians share the meaning behind the motto, "This We'll Defend."

 

US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veteran's Day at Chandler Center for the Arts

Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Avenue

Box Office: 480-782-2680

M - F: 10am - 5pm

Sat: Noon-5pm

chandlercenter.org

 

About Chandler Center for the Arts 

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Celebrates 40 Years of Magic and Joy in Downtown Phoenix Photo
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Celebrates 40 Years of Magic and Joy in Downtown Phoenix

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has become a wondrous space of magic and joy in downtown Phoenix. With the hard work and dedication of founders, staff, and supporters, the theater went from an abandoned former church to the second-largest puppet theater in the United States.

2
Scottsdale Arts Hosts Canal Convergence 2023 Workshops, Performances and More Photo
Scottsdale Arts Hosts Canal Convergence 2023 Workshops, Performances and More

Scottsdale Arts’ Canal Convergence is known for the light-based interactive artworks that anchor the free event every November, but there are also more than 100 creative workshops, eclectic performances, educational tours and other activities over the course of its 10 nights. Learn more about the lineup of events here!

3
Tony Award-Winning Actor Shuler Hensley Headlines SCROOGE THE MUSICAL At Arizona Theatre C Photo
Tony Award-Winning Actor Shuler Hensley Headlines SCROOGE THE MUSICAL At Arizona Theatre Company

Arizona Theatre Company has announced Hollywood film and stage actor Shuler Hensley as the title character in the theatre's holiday show, Scrooge! The Musical.

4
Emerson Theater Collaboratives INDECENT Set to Open This Week Photo
Emerson Theater Collaborative's INDECENT Set to Open This Week

Experience the deeply moving and thought-provoking production of 'Indecent' at Emerson Theater Collaborative in Sedona. Explore the controversial Broadway debut that tackles themes of art, freedom, censorship, and persecution. Don't miss this Tony Award-winning play.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser Video
Watch Imelda Staunton In THE CROWN Final Season Teaser
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GLORIA by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins
Stray Cat Theatre (9/29-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online,
5CLADBA for sale online, Buy 5cladba precursor online, (8/29-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' in the Rain
Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center (11/02-11/12)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Potential Show
Lyric Theatre (8/22-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Barefoot in the Park
Arizona Theatre Company (9/23-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything Goes
Mesa Community College - Performing Arts Center (11/03-11/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You