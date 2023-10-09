US Army Field Band's Jazz Ambassadors to Perform Free Concert for Veteran's Day at Chandler Center for the Arts

On November 11 at 7:30 pm, Chandler Center for the Arts presents a free concert with The Jazz Ambassadors of the US Army Field Band, in honor of Veteran's Day.

The concert entitled "This We'll Defend," is a video-integrated, patriotic concert experience, which celebrates military service through music and storytelling. "This We'll Defend" will be held in the Steena Murray Mainstage at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Avenue. Reservations are required by calling 480-782-2680 or online at chandlercenter.org.

Known as America's Big Band, the Jazz Ambassadors are the premier touring jazz orchestra of the United States Army. Formed in 1969, this 19-piece ensemble has received critical acclaim throughout the United States and abroad performing America's original art form, jazz.

Audiences are invited to honor our Greatest Generation, welcome home Vietnam Veterans, and get to know today's American soldiers as the military's finest musicians share the meaning behind the motto, "This We'll Defend."

Chandler Center for the Arts

250 N. Arizona Avenue

Box Office: 480-782-2680

M - F: 10am - 5pm

Sat: Noon-5pm

chandlercenter.org

About Chandler Center for the Arts

The Chandler Center for the Arts is an engaging, welcoming, innovative space serving a diverse community. Located in the vibrant center of Downtown Chandler, it is a continually evolving location using creativity and inspiration to bring people together through performances and exhibitions. Chandler Center for the Arts presents a full calendar of performances and exhibitions, from blockbuster international performers to emerging local artists. For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, visit chandlercenter.org.